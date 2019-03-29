×
IPL 2019: Virat Kohli loses his cool at the match referee over no-ball row

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.14K   //    29 Mar 2019, 19:00 IST

Credit: iplt20.com
Credit: iplt20.com

What's the story?

Following the no-ball controversy in Indian Premier League at M.A Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli has reportedly lost control and abused match referee after the match

According to the reports in Times Now, the angry Kohli barged into match referee's room and used abusive language to express his displeasure over the no-ball, which wasn't spotted by on-field umpire.

The background

Chasing the par total of 187 runs against Mumbai Indians, RCB were going well on top in their second game of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Due to Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance, the scenario of the game changed as the hosts required 17 runs off the last over.

Shivam Dubey smashed six off Lasith Malinga's first ball, shifting the game into their favour. With seven needed in the last ball, they could only score a single, rewarding MI a six-run win. Later in the action reply, Malinga was seen overstepping, which on-field umpire failed to spot, costing Bangalore a chance to script the win.

The heart of the matter

Disappointed with the umpire's blooper, Virat Kohli lashed out at the umpiring standards, saying 'its an IPL game not some club match.'

The reports in Times Now revealed that Kohli had also blasted match referee, Manu Nayyar, by entering his room after the match concluded.

RCB captain even told Nayyar that he doesn't care if gets penalised. Talking about the matter, a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Outlook:

"What you saw (yesterday) was a symptom and not the disease. It has been two years since the Umpires' Committee functioned. The process that was followed earlier was that the umpires were assessed during the year by a panel of former umpires who were on the Umpires' Committee.

"The committee members were also free to visit and see the assessment being done. All of that went out of the window once the Committee of Administrators (CoA) moved in lock, stock and barrel. Mistakes happened then too, but there was a system because of which the umpires were apprehensive since they were being judged."

What's next?

These reports might get Virat Kohli in trouble and it would be interesting to see how BCCI sorts out this no-ball row.

