IPL 2019: What exactly went wrong for KKR against CSK?

KKR batsmen failed to find any momentum against CSK [Image: BCCI/IPLT20.com]

The two arch rivals Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings collided against each other in the 23rd match of Vivo IPL 2019. The spectators and the audience expected a high voltage match as the two teams have already been involved in many such contests earlier.

Both the teams were expected to give a tough fight to each other to claim the top spot on the points table. But, the match transpired as one really slow and dull contest as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders quite comfortably.

After winning the toss, Chennai elected to bowl first. Bowling first gave the team a great advantage as Chepauk's pitch has good amount of turn to assist the spinners which in turn restricts the free flow of runs from the batsmen. With their experienced spin bowling attack of Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai steamrolled the opposition and made them stumble, hobble and fumble for runs.

Apart from applauding Chennai's bowling attack, certainly KKR's batting unit also needs to be questioned. Their shot selection and their approach towards the game was simply frustrating. It seemed that they had not done their homework well and not read the pitch properly. It was even more surprising as Dinesh Karthik, the captain of KKR being the local boy also failed to execute the right plans.

The surface of Chennai is not very batsman friendly. A 130 or 140 can also be a winning score at Chepauk and this thought should be carried in the subconscious by a unit batting first. Kolkata on the other hand always looked to accelerate the game and play some flamboyant cricket. Due to this they got deceived every time and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Thus, they failed to post a total which the bowlers could actually defend.

On the other hand, Chennai played sensibly and took the game deep by understanding the circumstances and the nature of the pitch. KKR now need to ponder over their mistakes and come hard in the next game.

