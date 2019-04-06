×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: What is wrong with Virat Kohli's captaincy?

Deepak Panda
ANALYST
Feature
120   //    06 Apr 2019, 04:24 IST

Virat Kohli failed to read the situation right yet again (Pic courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)
Virat Kohli failed to read the situation right yet again (Pic courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

With yet another savage display of batting by Andre Russell, KKR registered their third win in four games and handed RCB their fifth straight loss. No matter what, RCB seem to find ways to lose and this time it was their inability to contain a rampaging Russell that cost them the game.

With 53 needed off the final three overs, KKR managed to win with 5 balls to spare. Siraj, after bowling two dot balls to Russell bowled his second beamer and had to be taken out of the attack. Stoinis was hit for 2 sixes and it was followed by a 29-run over off Southee when 30 runs were needed off 12 balls. 2 catches were dropped in the course of KKR's innings and those mistakes too had an impact on the outcome.

Andre Russell takes KKR home yet again with a 13-ball 48* (Pic courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)
Andre Russell takes KKR home yet again with a 13-ball 48* (Pic courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Now the question arises, is it fair to blame only the bowlers and fielders for not being able to defend such a huge total? The answer is a clear NO and here is why:

KKR bowled 14 overs of spin with an economy of just above 8, while the remaining 6 overs bowled by 3 pacers leaked 99 runs. That itself was enough to suggest the nature of the pitch and in fact put the home side a bit ahead considering the options they had.

Looking down at the bowling card for the RCB we see the overs of spinners were bowled at an economy slightly above 6. Defending a total of 205, with spinners giving away only 6 runs per over and having three spinners in the lineup it is difficult to imagine a team losing. But RCB once again found a way to lose and this time, it was captain Kohli's inability to react to the match situation that played a major role in the defeat.

The first innings showing signs of the pitch assisting spin was good enough for any captain to utilize all his spinners to the fullest. But Kohli persisted with his copybook style of captaincy and did not adapt to the game situation. Negi, a left-arm spinner, was not brought on until the tenth over, despite two right-handers, Lynn and Uthappa, at the crease. The left-armer turned out to be the best bowler for the home side, and it was shocking to see his quota of overs not being completed.

Moeen Ali, who was made to bowl on tracks which were relatively less helpful to spin, was completely overlooked on this track. Moeen has shown his effectiveness on helpful pitches in the past and would have loved to bowl on such a track. Bringing on Moeen as soon as Rana came in to bat might have turned the game in RCB's favour drastically.

Pawan Negi was the best bowler on display for RCB
Pawan Negi was the best bowler on display for RCB
Advertisement

Having 12 overs of spin in the lineup and bowling 7 of them was a blunder. More so, when those 7 overs went for 45 runs, defending 206. The only good way Kohli used his spinners was keeping some of their overs for the last 7-8 overs.

But then, with his pacers getting hammered all over the park even before the arrival of Russell, why did Kohli not use Moeen Ali puts a question mark on his match awareness as a captain. The question becomes more grave as it happened even after seeing the trend in the first innings.

In no way it can be said that the result would have been different had Kohli's decisions were better on the field, Russell might have still taken his side home, but the fact that Kohli is yet to find better ways to react to match situations even after captaining RCB for 6 years is a matter of grave concern.

Bowlers did not execute well at the death, they were miserable to be fair, and fielders dropped catches. But that was all about execution. The inability of the skipper to adapt to the situation was a strategic error. Execution can go wrong at times, but if you are strategically so wrong, you will lose more matches than not, especially in an unforgivable format. After being guilty of poor team selections, Kohli did well on that front this time, but failed to utilize the resources to its potential.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Andre Russell Virat Kohli
Deepak Panda
ANALYST
IPL 2019: Gautam Gambhir severely criticizes Virat Kohli's IPL captaincy
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: The worst captaincy decision of the day
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs KKR - 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs KKR, Who said what: World reacts as Andre Russell denies RCB their first win of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 17, RCB vs KKR: Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: What to expect from the RCB vs KKR match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Twitter erupts as Russell's 13-ball 48 hands RCB fifth consecutive defeat
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Andre Russell's heroics take KKR to a stunning 5-wicket win
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 17, RCB vs KKR Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Today
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us