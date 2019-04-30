IPL 2019: Which teams are the most likely to take the remaining two playoff spots?

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 724 // 30 Apr 2019, 23:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Both these team stacd a chance( (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com))

As the 12th edition of the IPL enters into the business end of the tournament, the race to playoffs has picked up the stream with only the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have confirmed their berth in the top 4.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the only side that we can say are all but out of the race but they still have a mathematically possible yet improbable chance for a shot at playoffs.

Teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab have only themselves to blame for their current predicament and will have to win their remaining games as well as expect the other results to go their way.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have been consistent enough throughout the tournament despite hiccups in the middle phase of the IPL. So, they find themselves in a relatively strong position and have their fate in own hands.

We will analyze which two sides are the best placed make it to the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Highly Unlikely

(Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all but out of the tournament even if they win the last two league games against Rajasthan Royals which is currently underway, and also the one where they are hosting the SRH in their last game of the season.

The Virat Kohli led side made a comeback of sorts after losing 6 games on the trot by winning 4 of their next six, but that does not seem to be enough.

The only remote possibility of them qualifying is if they beat both RR and SRH, MI beat SRH and both KKR and KXIP not win more than one match.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals - Unlikely

(Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

Like the Royal Challengers Bangalore, RR had a poor start to the tournament. They had to change the captain for things to turn around for them.

Also, they have been affected by the fact that their foriegn players have gone for national duty and this might hinder their chances.

Wiith 10 points from 12 games, their chances are much brighter than RCB's if they win their two games - one against RCB and Delhi but poor net run rate of -0.32 might come back to haunt them.

1 / 3 NEXT