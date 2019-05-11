IPL 2019: Who will emerge triumphant in part IV of the Clash of the Titans?

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Yesterday the Chennai Super Kings roared their way to their 8th IPL final when they, simply put, out-experienced the Delhi Capitals during the second qualifier.

While it was a collective team effort, the bowlers spun a web around the Capitals' batsmen, and even managed to keep their longest lasting batsman Rishabh Pant quiet during the first innings. That laid the groundwork for Chennai's openers to score the runs comfortably and in style.

This means we'll be getting another MI vs CSK clash in the IPL 2019 final, with Mumbai having the edge 17-12 in 29 matches. A team getting the better of the Super Kings is a rare occurrence, and this feat has been achieved only by the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai and Chennai, two of the strongest teams in the history of the IPL, form the shortest arm of the Golden Quadrilateral, but the competition between their teams has been anything but short. Their long standing rivalry has once again found its way to the finals, as the two powerhouses fight for gold.

The fact that both teams are three-time champions already makes the bout significant, but it's several other unique records these two rivals hold that stand out.

When participating in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings have always made it to the playoffs, and have even been runners-up four times, which shows amazing consistency. Not only that, they are the only team to have successfully defended their title (2010-11).

Mumbai Indians on the other hand have a very distinct pattern of winning. They have lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, and 2017. It does not take a mathematical genius to figure out the missing number in this series.

Both CSK and MI are fighting not only to win their fourth trophy, but also to maintain their streak in the record books.

What's also interesting is that Rohit Sharma took control of the Mumbai Indians in 2013, when they emerged victorious in the final. They have won the trophy two more times since. On the other hand MS Dhoni, Captain Cool, has led the Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural IPL season, and the records speak for themselves.

This encounter is not only a match-up between two of the most successful teams, but also between their effective captains.

In Part 4 of this Clash of the Titans, Mumbai are going in with a 2-1 lead, which naturally Chennai would want to nullify.

It has been a brilliant and close fought IPL season, and this final chapter is surely going to be just as exciting and nail biting. Can CSK defend their gold? Will Mumbai be able to continue their sequence of winning?

To get these answers we'll need to wait for Sunday!