IPL 2019: Why did Rajasthan Royals release Jaydev Unadkat, the Million Dollar Man?

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 249 // 21 Nov 2018, 13:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat was the costliest surprise at the IPL 2018 auction at a whopping price of ₹11.5 crores, which made him the highest paid Indian at that auction.

Rajasthan Royals who had won the bid for Unadkat were all hoping that he would better or at least replicate his performance from the 2017 season, where he was the 2nd highest wicket-taker with 24 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 7.02 and a best of 5 for 30.

But he was nowhere close to his 2017 form, as he turned out to be a major disappointment for the Royals in IPL 2018 where he could manage just 11 wickets of his 15 outings at an abysmal economy of 9.65.

Unadkat is still a player to reckon with as he is one of the top left-arm fast bowler in the country, especially in the shortest format of the game. Although Khaleel Ahmed's rise in the national side has been nothing short of magical, he still has to prove his worth in the IPL.

Since IPL 2018, Jaydev has done well in the domestic competitions. In this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was the top wicket-taker for his team, Saurashtra and the 3rd best fast bowler as he finished with 16 wickets off 8 matches at an economy of 4.27 and a best of 4 for 23.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has taken 7 wickets in 2 matches and was the Man-of-the-Match against Chattisgarh where he took 7 wickets for 86 runs in Chattisgarh's only innings.

Even after a good domestic season, why would Rajasthan Royals release him is the question on the minds of each and every IPL follower, and the answer is quite simple - he currently isn't worth the price that Rajasthan had paid for him at the 2018 auctions.

After the 2018 auction, the price at which Jaydev Unadkat was bought by the Rajasthan Royals was a shock to one and all. Everybody, before the auctions, knew that he would go for a good price for the skills and variety he brings to a side, but at ₹11.5 crores he had to perform miracles in order to justify his price tag.

As he fell short of the gargantuan expectations that his price tag commanded, everybody who understands the economics behind the IPL auctions understood that Rajasthan would let him go the first chance that they get and since nobody would trade for him at that price, the only option that was left with the Royals was to release him before next year's auctions.

Despite all of this, Unadkat would still be a favourite at the IPL 2019 auctions for what he brings to the table, and Rajasthan Royals would again be gunning for him but only till a price where his selection in the team is justified and doesn't add an extra pressure on him or the team.