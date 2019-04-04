IPL 2019: 3 reasons why SRH have the upper hand over DC tonight

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals will be taking on the mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 16th match of IPL 2019 at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla.

The Delhi Capitals' journey has been topsy turvy so far, where they have won two out of their four matches. They started the season by beating Mumbai Indians at their home by 37 runs, and after that they lost to CSK. defeated KKR in a Super Over, and suffered a shocking collapse against KXIP.

SRH on the other hand find themselves in the top half of the IPL points table with a couple of landslide victories and just the one loss.

As the two teams get set for their clash against each other tonight, let's look at the reasons why SRH have the upper hand over DC:

#1 Devastating opening duo

Warner and Bairstow (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

SRH are on a roll with both their openers in top form. In the previous match, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow both scored tons and took the team total to 231.

SRH have scored 200+ runs in both their previous games, and these massive scores can be credited to the openers who have unfailingly given them solid starts.

Even though Delhi might have the best bowling line-up in the tournament, considering the form these openers are in, the home team's bowlers have to be ultra-accurate with their line and length to stand any chance of stopping them.

#2 The deadly Afghan spin twins

Mohammad Nabi (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Advertisement

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan have played crucial roles for SRH in a lot of matches in the IPL, and the same was the case in the game against the RCB.

Nabi completely dismantled the top order of the Royal Challengers and took four wickets in 4 overs for 11 runs. He will be eager to replicate that performance tonight.

On the other hand, Rashid is the go-to bowler for SRH whenever they need a wicket or want to slow down the run rate of the opposition. With the game being played at the spin-friendly Feroz Shah Kotla, he would be itching to grab a few wickets tonight.

These two spinners can be the difference makers tonight, and could give SRH a massive edge over Delhi.

#3 Consistently poor performance by DC's middle order

Shreyas Iyer (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals have had some good knocks from Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram and Shikhar Dhawan. But apart from the above batsmen, the other players have failed to score.

The lower middle order has to step up and take the responsibility of scoring some runs in the final overs if the team wishes to cross the finish line.

In the previous match, Delhi lost seven wickets in the last four overs and scored just 15 runs. The moment Rishabh Pant got out, the team collapsed like a pack of cards.

If SRH get a few early wickets, then the Capitals might find themselves in trouble.

Advertisement