IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh still has a lot of cricket left in him

sudhansuranjandas
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
102   //    24 Apr 2019, 22:47 IST

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

Very few batsmen in India today can match the graceful batting style of Yuvraj Singh. He once had the reputation of being the greatest finisher in the game and a death overs specialist. But while his skills may have faded with age, Yuvraj still has a lot of cricket left in him, and he still has the ability to inspire an entire generation.

When Yuvraj plays it doesn't look like he is hitting the ball with much strength. He lifts the ball over mid-off, mid-on and midwicket region with effortless ease. Interestingly, the strongly built Yuvraj he seldom uses his strength unless somebody hurts him verbally.

The English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff once had a verbal exchange with Yuvraj after he was hit by the latter for two consecutive boundaries. That infuriated Yuvraj to such an extent that he proceeded to hit six consecutive sixes in the next over bowled by Stuart Board.

Yuvraj likes to takes the ball on the sweet spot of his bat. His entire body weight is synchronized with the shot, and he lets natural laws of motion work in harmony. The result? The ball soars high up and lands across the fence.

Yuvraj has single-handedly won many matches for India. But many believe he has got a raw deal in IPL 2019 as he was dropped from the Mumbai Indians team for no visible reason.

Yuvraj scored 53 off 35 balls against Delhi Capitals in his first outing. In the next match, he made a quickfire 23 against RCB. In his third and fourth outings, he scored 18 and 4 respectively. But at no point of time did he look out of form; instead, he looked confident and was timing the ball well.

The Mumbai Indians, however, have replaced him with Ishan Kishan. And Kishan hasn't exactly set the tournament on fire, making many wonder why the team management haven't gone back to Yuvraj.

The 37-year-old has gone through many ups and downs in his career, and life in general. He even fought off the deadly disease cancer with courage and confidence. A perpetual fighter, Yuvraj made a comeback on the basis of good batting performances. It is only fair that he is given more chances now that he is playing well again.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Leisure Reading
