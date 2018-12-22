IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh thrilled to be a part of Mumbai Indians, says he 'looks best in blue'

Yuvraj Singh will ply his trade for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019

One of India's most loved players, Yuvraj Singh, has expressed his delight upon switching to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming Indian Premier League. Having remained unsold in the first round of the electrifying yet cardinal auction, he was snapped up by the three-time champions for a base price of Rs. 1 Cr.

Due to a poor run in the domestic cricket, previous two editions of the IPL and the cruel age factor, not many tipped Yuvraj to be a hot property heading into the auction. However, although he hasn't had the best 20-24 months on the field, his addition into the Mumbai setup evoked a sense of optimism and stimulation.

Such is the ascendancy of the all-rounder that the Mumbai Indians co-owner Akash Ambani boldly labelled Yuvraj Singh's inclusion as the biggest 'steal' in IPL history.

“I look the best in blue” 💙



🎥 @YUVSTRONG12 talks about his favourite memory at the Wankhede stadium, @ImRo45’s captaincy and his bond with @ImZaheer and @sachin_rt.#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/JL6dyxDbug — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 21, 2018

The franchise even took to Twitter to unveil their star signing in a video where Singh opens up on Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Wankhede Stadium and his personal targets ahead of the gruelling IPL season.

The 37-year old revealed his excitement, saying:

"Wanted to be part of a team where I am welcome and where I am supported, and I felt that by Mumbai Indians especially when I was listening to Akash's words. So, I felt welcomed and I felt supported and I was really looking forward to that. I have been living in Mumbai since about ten years, finally got the opportunity and hopefully it goes really well this year."

When asked about how he feels to return to Wankhede, Yuvraj said:

The southpaw also heaped praise on MI skipper Rohit Sharma. He elucidated:

"I think Rohit is a terrific captain. He is someone who keeps his nerves pretty calm. I have seen Rohit grow in front of me, as a player, as a cricketer, as a human. I think he is one of the best examples of a human being I have seen through a lot of cricketers."

On a personal note, Yuvi is looking to go 'all guns blazing'.

"I didn't have a great IPL last year. So, I am really looking forward to this one because I want to go guns blazing and I am working hard towards it and once you feel that, you know automatically good performances will surely show up," he added.

It will be interesting to see how the talisman fits into a star-studded MI line-up. Irrespective of his performances on the pitch, the Chandigarh-born batsman will add a lot of value to the dressing room and the youngsters in the squad.

