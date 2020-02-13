IPL 2020: 10 bowlers who can clock speeds over 150 kmph

IPL 2020 is just a few weeks away, and the cricket universe is gearing up for yet another exciting season of the T20 extravaganza. The annual auction took place in December, where fast bowler Pat Cummins emerged as the most expensive buy; the Kolkata Knight Riders signed him up for a whopping amount of ₹15.50 crore.

The importance of fast bowlers has increased in T20 cricket lately. Players like Dwayne Bravo and Lasith Malinga have made a name for themselves with their incredible variations. The batsmen find it extremely difficult when the bowlers frequently alter their line, length and pace.

But despite the rise in popularity of slower deliveries, there is no weapon as lethal as pace in the arsenal of a fast bowler. If a bowler can regularly send deliveries at a speed of 150+ kmph, no batsman in the world would find himself in the comfort zone.

Here are 10 bowlers from the upcoming season who can do exactly that:

#10 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins became the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins returned to his former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL auction 2020. The right-arm quick has taken giant strides in Test cricket and he has also started making life difficult for batsmen in white-ball cricket.

The pitch at Eden Gardens assists the fast bowlers and hence Cummins will have a good chance of repaying the faith that the team owners have shown in him. Cummins held the record for bowling the fastest delivery in IPL 2017, having clocked 153.56 kmph to top the list.

Needless to say, his 150+ kmph will be a big factor in IPL 2020.

#9 Varun Aaron

Varun Aaron will play for Rajasthan Royals

Despite being away from the international arena for a long time, Varun Aaron has continued to be a part of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals retained him ahead of IPL 2020, and would bank on him to deliver the goods this year.

The right-arm fast bowler from Jharkhand has played for several IPL franchises in his career, earning a name for himself by bowling quick deliveries. He had bowled two deliveries at a speed of 150+ kmph in the previous season of the IPL; in Jofra Archer’s absence, Aaron will have the onus of shouldering RR’s pace attack.

