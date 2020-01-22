IPL 2020: 3 Australian players to watch out for

Josh Hazlewood will play his first IPL this year

The IPL 2020 is two months away, but the excitement levels are already sky-high. IPL is undoubtedly the biggest platform in the shortest format of the game for the players to exhibit their talents.

Judging by history, Australian players have made a huge impact in the past editions of the tournament. They have claimed 6 Orange Caps, 1 Purple Cap and 4 Most Valuable Player titles in the previous years.

On that note, let's look at 3 Australian players to watch out for in this edition of IPL.

#3 David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

David Warner

David Warner is one of the most successful openers in IPL. His performance has been very consistent over the past editions of the tournament. Warner won the Orange Cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019. In IPL, Warner has played for Delhi Daredevils (2009-2013) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014-present). He was the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they won the title in 2016.

Warner has scored 4706 runs from 126 matches in the IPL at an average of 43.17 striking at a high rate of 142.39. In IPL 2019 he scored 692 runs from 12 matches which includes a century and eight fifties.

The opening duo of Warner and Jonny Bairstow did wonders for SRH in IPL 2019. The pair scored 1100+ runs combined. SRH will be hoping Warner to replicate his performance from the past editions and make contributions in the top order.

#2 Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians)

Chris Lynn

The 29-year old Chris Lynn has impressive IPL stats. He will be featuring for Mumbai Indians (MI) this year's IPL. In the past years, Lynn has represented Deccan Chargers (2012) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2014-2019).

Lynn has scored 1280 runs from 41 IPL matches at an average of 33.68, striking at 140.65. In IPL 2019 he scored 405 runs from 13 matches which includes four fifties. The Queenslander is in very good form in the ongoing Big Bash League. So far, he has scored 332 runs from 11 matches at an average of 33.20, striking at 162.75.

The addition of Lynn will add more firepower to the MI batting line-up. But it will be interesting to see what is Mumbai's plan for him since the team already has a long list of openers to choose from. Lynn will be hoping to continue his good form in this edition of IPL too.

#1 Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Pat Cummins for INR 15.5 crores which made him the most expensive foreign player in the history of IPL. He is currently the No.1 bowler in Tests, and he is at 5th position among the ODI bowlers' list. He is well equipped to bowl anywhere in the innings, which makes him special.

However, his IPL stats are no so impressive as his international stats. He has picked only 17 wickets from 16 IPL matches so far. In IPL, Cummins has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (2014-2015) and Delhi Daredevils (2017).

In the recently concluded ODI series against India, Cummins managed to pick only 2 wickets from 3 matches. It will be interesting to see whether Cummins will be able to meet the expectations on him in the sub-continental conditions. And with the price tag he is coming, he has a huge responsibility on his shoulders to lead the KKR's bowling attack.

Note: All statistics as of January 22, 2020