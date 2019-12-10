IPL 2020 Auction: 3 overseas batsmen Mumbai Indians are likely to target

Mumbai will be looking to assemble a tournament-winning squad once again.

The IPL auction is knocking on the door and like most teams, Mumbai Indians too have settled on an auction strategy.

They have been busy during the trade window and have picked up Trent Boult to bolster their much-famed bowling attack.

Having retained an Indian core, Mumbai released several of their international stars and it seems evident that they will be keeping busy in the auctions to fill in several key positions in their team. The international recruits will not only serve as a balancing factor in the squad but will probably occupy a few of the key areas in the playing XI as well.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise having won the IPL a record four times. They have been one of the most active teams during the trade window and have secured the services of star bowler Trent Boult and hard-hitting all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.

Comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan and the experienced Dhawal Kulkarni, MI have a plethora of good options to choose from. The trades have made the team look formidable before the season even begins.

Mumbai Indians have released some big names like Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Jason Behrendorff and Evin Lewis. The trade of Mayank Markande has left a hole in the spin department and MI will surely be looking to buy a player who can fill that.

On that note, here are 3 overseas batsmen which might be targeted by Mumbai Indians to fill their two remaining spots:

#1 Tom Banton

Will Tom Banton be picked by MI?

Tom Banton's name has been doing rounds in the cricketing fraternity on the back of some swashbuckling performances by the 21-year-old. His reputation has grown tremendously and can be expected to be paid the big bucks. He has blasted two fifties in the recently concluded T10 League including a massive 80 of 28. He has amassed 549 runs in the Vitality Blast which added further to his string of good performances which also had a stunning 100 of 52 balls against Kent.

According to reports, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have shown interest in this young wicket-keeper batsman and later Banton himself stated he would love to play for Mumbai Indians.

Addition of Tom Banton to the squad will bolster the batting further and Banton would probably be used to open the innings alongside Quinton de Kock or Rohit Sharma. He is a good option as the release of Evin Lewis has left a spot open in the top order.

#2 Eoin Morgan

Will Eoin play in the MI blue and gold this season?

The IPL has never been kind to Eoin Morgan. Franchises have often shown a certain degree of unwillingness to buy him even though he has a ton of experience as the white-ball captain of England. He has gone unsold on several occasions. However, this year, the Englishman is expected to bag a high bid given his recent form.

Morgan was the second-highest run-scorer in the T20I series against New Zealand scoring 192 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 193.93. He also scored two fifties in the T10 League in just 6 matches and made 175 runs at a strike rate of 186.17.

Morgan will be a good fit in the Mumbai Indians line up as he can stabilise the innings or can provide strong finishes when needed.

#3 Glenn Maxwell

Will Glenn Maxwell play for Mumbai Indians once again?

Glenn Maxwell is one of the most feared names in the cricketing fraternity. He is one of the cleanest hitters of the ball and can take the game away from the opposition very quickly. Glenn Maxwell was bought by the Mumbai Indians in 2014 for $1 million but had a disappointing season and was subsequently released.

His participation in IPL 2020 was not certain as he had taken a break from cricket citing mental health issues but has thrown his name in the hat for the auction at the highest base price of 2 Cr.

Glenn Maxwell will be a good fit in the Mumbai Indians set up as he can bat at any number and can also be used as a floater. He is a batting all-rounder and his part-time off-spin can also come handy if a regular bowler is having an off-day.

Apart from these players, Mumbai Indians can also target Chris Lynn and David Miller in the auction. All-in-all Mumbai Indians looks as formidable as ever and will surely pose a threat to any team that they face.