The Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise in the twelve editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their success mantra has been some power hitting at the top of the order and the X-factor bowlers who win them matches in the death overs.

In their 2020 squad, the Mumbai Indians have Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan as potential openers. They have to choose a pair who they think will be the ideal combination in the UAE. Let’s have a look at three ideal combinations for the Mumbai Indians this season:

3. Chris Lynn - Rohit Sharma

Lynn will be playing his first season for MI

The Mumbai Indians have strong foreign players in their side who have performed well in the previous editions as well. Hence, the swashbuckling Australian opener may not be in their scheme of things in 2020. However, if they decide to stir things up a bit and get Lynn in the XI, Rohit Sharma will be a better partner for him than anybody else.

They tend to form the perfect fire and ice combination. While Lynn has the power, Sharma can keep a cool head on his shoulders. Together, the duo can do wonders for the side. The Mumbai Indians skipper has scored 4898 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 130.82, including a century and 36 half-centuries. On the other hand, the relatively inexperienced Lynn has scored 1280 runs at a strike rate of 140.66 with 10 half-centuries to his name.

2) Quinton de Kock - Rohit Sharma

De Kock and Sharma can continue to open in IPL 2020 as well

If the Mumbai Indians decide to go with their conventional opener, Quinton de Kock will be a permanent fixture in the side. His opening partner can be picked based on the pitch conditions and the match situation.

If the pitch is flat, De Kock will have the licence to go hammer and tongs from the first ball. In this case, a partner like Rohit Sharma will have the time to get his eye in before taking the aggressive route. The Mumbai Indians can then bring in Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan if De Kock fails with Sharma holding the other end up. The South African limited-overs skipper has scored 1456 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 131.29 and has recorded 10 fifties and a century.

It was this opening combination that played 15 out of the 16 games in 2019 when the Mumbai Indians won their fourth IPL title!

1) Quinton de Kock - Suryakumar Yadav

Yadav and De Kock can form a formidable pair at the top of the order

This right-left combination can prove to be utterly dominant irrespective of the pitch. De Kock has to take the responsibility of being cautious on a pitch that does not aid quick runs. Suryakumar Yadav is prone to playing on domestic spin-friendly surfaces throughout the year. Yadav’s Ranji Trophy experience will be helpful in the UAE where there are not a lot of pacy wickets.

The Mumbai-born cricketer has the ability to go big from the very first over. De Kock can provide him with the confidence to keep going post the 15th over. This duo can set the right platform for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. Yadav has previously opened the innings in 2018 for the Mumbai Indians and was the pick of the batsmen that season. So far, he has 1544 runs in the IPL at a strike rate of 131.63 and has scored 7 half-centuries in his career.