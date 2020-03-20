IPL 2020: 3 impact players who can help Delhi Capitals lift the title this year

Here are three players who can help Delhi Capitals go all the way in IPL 2020.

Team Delhi will be aiming to win its first-ever IPL title.

Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) are the only team in IPL history to have never made it to a title-deciding match. The team had a dismal record in the cash-rich league, failing to make it to the playoffs from 2012 up until last year's edition. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished third in IPL 2019 as they lost in the second qualifier against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

While they couldn't reach the final still, the team showed promise and the recent improvement in the fortunes has had the fans hoping they can go all the way this year.

The Capitals do have quite a few match-winners in their ranks, who can help them get their hands on the elusive IPL crown this year, which includes the following three stalwarts:

#3 Rishabh Pant

Considered by many as the heir apparent to MS Dhoni, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has lit up the IPL over the years with his entertaining style of play.

He has struggled for consistency in international cricket due to which he has had to lose his place in the limited-overs team. In the IPL, however, Pant has shown why he is rated so highly by experts and pundits, courtesy of some brutal knocks from his willow.

In the past three seasons of the T20 extravaganza, he has scored runs at a strike rate of well over 160. In last year's edition, he scored 488 runs in 16 matches at an average of 37.53 and a strike rate of 162.6.

He has the highest score by an Indian in the IPL, a belligerent 128* off 63 balls against arguably the most potent bowling attack (SRH) of that edition. With the match-winning ability that Pant has, he will be extremely crucial to team Delhi's chances in IPL 2020.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

Rabada celebrates a wicket with his teammates

South Africa's pace bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada came into prominence when he picked up a hat-trick on his ODI debut, finishing with astonishing figures of 6/16. He has since gone on to become the leader of South Africa's pace bowling attack, taking over the mantle from Dale Steyn.

Even in the IPL, Rabada has contributed with match-winning performances with the ball for the Delhi-based franchise. In the 2019 edition, he was simply superb, taking 25 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 14.72 and a strike rate of 11.28. Also, he finished second best to Imran Tahir in the race for the 'Purple Cap'.

Although a cloud of uncertainty over his participation in this year's edition still looms large, team Delhi's bowling line-up would surely receive a big boost is he gets fit in time.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

Handed the captaincy midway through IPL 2018 (after Gautam Gambhir resigned), Shreyas Iyer has led the Capitals with aplomb and has played a massive part in turning around the fortunes of the side. He led them to the playoffs last year after a gap of seven years.

The 25-year-old was one of the few bright spots for India during the recent tour to New Zealand. He has been consistent in the IPL as well, with over 400 runs in each of the last two seasons.

Team Delhi faithful will be looking up to Iyer as not just the fulcrum in the middle-order but also as the leader who can help their team lift the IPL trophy for the first time ever.