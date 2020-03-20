×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 3 impact players who can help Delhi Capitals lift the title this year

  • Here are three players who can help Delhi Capitals go all the way in IPL 2020.
  • Team Delhi will be aiming to win its first-ever IPL title.
Jerin Jerard
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
Modified 20 Mar 2020, 20:38 IST

Team Delhi will be aiming to win its first-ever IPL title
Team Delhi will be aiming to win its first-ever IPL title


Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) are the only team in IPL history to have never made it to a title-deciding match. The team had a dismal record in the cash-rich league, failing to make it to the playoffs from 2012 up until last year's edition. The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished third in IPL 2019 as they lost in the second qualifier against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

While they couldn't reach the final still, the team showed promise and the recent improvement in the fortunes has had the fans hoping they can go all the way this year.

The Capitals do have quite a few match-winners in their ranks, who can help them get their hands on the elusive IPL crown this year, which includes the following three stalwarts:

#3 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant


Considered by many as the heir apparent to MS Dhoni, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has lit up the IPL over the years with his entertaining style of play.

He has struggled for consistency in international cricket due to which he has had to lose his place in the limited-overs team. In the IPL, however, Pant has shown why he is rated so highly by experts and pundits, courtesy of some brutal knocks from his willow.

In the past three seasons of the T20 extravaganza, he has scored runs at a strike rate of well over 160. In last year's edition, he scored 488 runs in 16 matches at an average of 37.53 and a strike rate of 162.6.

He has the highest score by an Indian in the IPL, a belligerent 128* off 63 balls against arguably the most potent bowling attack (SRH) of that edition. With the match-winning ability that Pant has, he will be extremely crucial to team Delhi's chances in IPL 2020.


#2 Kagiso Rabada

Rabada celebrates a wicket with his teammates
Rabada celebrates a wicket with his teammates
Advertisement


South Africa's pace bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada came into prominence when he picked up a hat-trick on his ODI debut, finishing with astonishing figures of 6/16. He has since gone on to become the leader of South Africa's pace bowling attack, taking over the mantle from Dale Steyn.

Even in the IPL, Rabada has contributed with match-winning performances with the ball for the Delhi-based franchise. In the 2019 edition, he was simply superb, taking 25 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 14.72 and a strike rate of 11.28. Also, he finished second best to Imran Tahir in the race for the 'Purple Cap'.

Although a cloud of uncertainty over his participation in this year's edition still looms large, team Delhi's bowling line-up would surely receive a big boost is he gets fit in time.


#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer


Handed the captaincy midway through IPL 2018 (after Gautam Gambhir resigned), Shreyas Iyer has led the Capitals with aplomb and has played a massive part in turning around the fortunes of the side. He led them to the playoffs last year after a gap of seven years.

The 25-year-old was one of the few bright spots for India during the recent tour to New Zealand. He has been consistent in the IPL as well, with over 400 runs in each of the last two seasons.

Team Delhi faithful will be looking up to Iyer as not just the fulcrum in the middle-order but also as the leader who can help their team lift the IPL trophy for the first time ever.

Published 20 Mar 2020, 20:38 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Shreyas Iyer Kagiso Rabada
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
IPL
English MCC University Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us