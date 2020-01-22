IPL 2020: 3 key overseas players for Chennai Super Kings

CSK are one of the favorites to win the title this year

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. They won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018, and were the runners up in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019.

CSK are the only team in the IPL to qualify for the playoffs in all the seasons they have played. The consistency in their performances keeps ensures they are among the top favourites to win the title every year.

In IPL 2019 CSK lost to MI in a nail-biting final by one run. MS Dhoni was their leading run-scorer while Imran Tahir picked the most wickets for them.

This year CSK have retained most of their players, and they have bought Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood and R Sai Kishore in the auction. MS Dhoni will lead the side, and the coach is Stephen Fleming.

On that note, here’s a look at 3 key overseas players whose performance could be crucial for the CSK's journey in IPL 2020.

#3 Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir won the purple cap in IPL 2019

The 40-year old Imran Tahir has retired from international cricket. But he is still a formidable presence in the T20 circuits across the globe.

Tahir won the Purple Cap in IPL 2019 with 26 wickets from 17 matches, and his bowling played a huge rule in CSK's campaign. He was also the leading wicket-taker in MSL 2019 with 17 wickets.

In IPL, Tahir has represented Delhi Daredevils (2014-2016), Rising Pune Supergiant (2017) and Chennai Super Kings (2018-present). He has taken 79 wickets from 55 IPL matches at an average of 20.39.

Tahir is expected to be the key bowler for CSK this year too, and he will be hoping to continue his good form.

