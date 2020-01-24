IPL 2020: 3 key overseas players for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore is yet to win an IPL title

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the most unpredictable team in the history of IPL. They are known for their explosive batting line-up; at the same time, bowling is their weak link. Despite having had big names like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle in the team, RCB never managed to win the IPL title. They were the runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

In IPL 2019, alike 2017, RCB finished at the bottom of the table. They will be looking forward to deliver a much better performance this time. On that note, here’s a look at 3 key overseas players whose performance could be crucial for the RCB's journey in IPL 2020.

AB de Villiers

The 35-year-old AB de Villiers is one of the foreign cricketers who has a huge fan following in India. He has played all the editions of IPL so far. His IPL performance has been very consistent over the years.

In IPL, de Villiers has represented Delhi Daredevils (2008-2010) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2011-present). He is one of the most successful foreign batsmen in IPL. He has scored 4395 runs from 154 matches at an average of 39.95 striking at 151.23. In IPL 2019, ABD scored 442 runs from 13 matches.

The ex-South African skipper is flexible enough to bat at any position and capable enough to hit the ball in any direction of the field. RCB would hope that he continues his good form in this season as well.

Chris Morris

In this year's auction, RCB bought the 30-year old Pretorian Chris Morris for INR 10 crores. Morris is a right-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who can score some quick runs in the lower middle- order. In IPL, Morris has represented Chennai Super Kings (2013), Rajasthan Royals (2015), and Delhi Daredevils/Capitals (2016-2019) so far. He has picked 69 wickets in from 61 IPL matches. In IPL 2019 he picked 13 wickets from 9 matches which played an important role in DC's campaign.

In the ongoing edition of BBL, Morris has so far picked 14 wickets from 10 matches. With the kind of player he is, RCB would expect him to come handy with both bat and ball.

Aaron Finch

The 33-year old Aaron Finch is one of the interesting buys RCB has made in this season. They bought him for INR 4.4 crores. He is one of the best openers in the T20 format. In IPL, Finch has represented Rajasthan Royals (2010), Delhi Daredevils (2011-2012), Pune Warriors India (2013), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014), Mumbai Indians (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016-2017) and Kings XI Punjab (2018). He has opted himself out of IPL 2019 for World Cup preparations. He has scored 1737 runs from 75 IPL matches.

In the recently concluded ODI series against India, Finch has scored 162 runs from 3 matches which includes a century. RCB will be banking on his experience to deliver good performance in the top order.