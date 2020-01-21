IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore SWOT analysis

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

RCB have made some quite exciting signings for IPL 2020 and will be hopeful for a successful season.

If one were to describe the Royal Challengers Bangalore in one word, then that word would be unpredictable. Such is the brand of cricket that they have played over the years. Every season the fans back their team by chants of 'ee sala cup namde' which means "this time the Cup is ours". But every single time, they had to finish the season with disappointment.

One could wonder how a team that consisted of superstars like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers failed to win a single IPL title. But in the end, cricket is a team game and RCB as a team have always been inconsistent. Even in the 2016 season when Virat Kohli scored four centuries and single-handedly brought RCB within touching distance of the title, RCB could not handle their nerves in the final.

RCB have tried to address the issues in their squad and have bought some exciting players. Will this finally be the year where RCB lift their maiden IPL title? Let's check out their squad:

Strengths

Kohli and AB de Villiers will be crucial to RCB's chances in the upcoming IPL season

Stellar Batting

RCB's biggest strength has been their batting for quite some time now. Their skipper Virat is arguably the best white-ball batsman at the moment, Kohli's form will be absoultely crucial for RCB and the fans will be hopeful that he could replicate the form he had shown in the 2016 edition where he scored four centuries.

Alongside him, RCB have one of the best T20 batsmen in AB de Villiers who is looking to make a comeback to the South African white-ball setup with the T20 World Cup around the corner. RCB have been over-dependent on Kohli and De Villiers but if they both click, then that will make their road to the playoffs easier.

RCB this time have made smart additions to their teams and in places where there was needed. They bought Aaron Finch who can play at the top of the order and also in the middle order if needed. Finch has shown his versatility and after having a fantastic 2019 in limited-overs cricket, RCB might benefit from his presence.

19-year-old Devdutt Padikkal has had a fantastic domestic season and could possibly be the right opening partner for Aaron Finch at the top of the order. Joshua Phillipe is another opening option besides and he has shown in the Big Bash League just what he can do at the top of the order. Chris Morris too has been a fantastic addition to the side and will play the role of the explosive finisher that RCB so badly needed.

1 / 4 NEXT