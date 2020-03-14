×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: 3 overseas players of RCB to watch out for

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 14 Mar 2020, 23:40 IST

It is a crunch year for RCB
It is a crunch year for RCB

With players like AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the line-up, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the biggest franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but simultaneously, they have also been one of the consistently disappointing teams of the leagues. 

RCB have never won the IPL title despite reaching the finals three times - 2009, 2011, and 2016. They have also finished third in two editions - 2010 and 2015. Their recent run has been especially poor, having been sixth in 2018 and last in 2017 and 2019.

With an extremly talented, top-heavy line-up, and a management which was backing them almost to a fault, a lot was expected from the Kohli-led side for all these years. Ergo, they have justifiably been termed underachievers. But with the new season about to commence, fortunes might turn around soon for the franchise. With a bolstered squad, new logo, and a fresh start, RCB are hoping to make an impact this season.

Foreign players have been a vital cog of this RCB line-up, and they have a bunch of big names this year as well. Here's a look at three overseas players who can be game-changers for the Bangalore franchise.

#1 AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers

The ex-South African skipper is one of the two marquee players of Royal Challengers Bangalore. He made his debut for RCB against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 and notched a half-century in the very first game. Since then, there has been no stopping Mr. 360 - who is currently the second-highest run-getter for RCB. In 154 IPL matches, de Villiers has scored 4395 runs, at an average of 39.95 - which includes three hundreds and 33 fifties. 

Along with Kohli, he will have to take the load of leading the squad from the front again. As has been the wont every year, RCB fans and management will be having high hopes from him. His unpredictable, explosive ways of scoring will be vital for RCB in 2020.

#2 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali

The franchise bought Moeen Ali for INR 1.7 crores in 2018. He made his debut against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 7, 2018.

Advertisement

Ali is an effective all-rounder who has played a small but significant role for the franchise in the last two seasons. In his 16 IPL games, Ali has contributed 297 runs at an average of 24.75 - which includes three half-centuries. He has also picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.97. Furthermore, he is the second overseas player (after AB de Villiers) to be retained by RCB this year.

Ali's IPL stats speak very mildly of the quality he brings to the side. With contributions from both bat and the ball, Ali has the potential be a game-changer. 

#3 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch
Aaron Finch

RCB have struggled to find a third stalwart alongside de Villiers and Kohli all these years. However, Aaron Finch - who has a T20 strike rate of 156.48 and an average of 38.4, can end that wait for the franchise and the fans.

The 33-year old was bought for INR 4.40 crores in the IPL auction this year. He will be an impressive top order addition and provide the necessary support for RCB's batting line-up. Having Finch in the squad gives an effective opening option as well as he opens for Australia. Finch is one of the best power hitters in the game. His ability to single-handedly change the equation of the match makes him a potential game-changer for this season. 

Also see | IPL 2020: 3 young guns from Royal Challengers Bangalore to watch out for


Published 14 Mar 2020, 23:40 IST
IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Moeen Ali
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
IPL
Ireland in Zimbabwe 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us