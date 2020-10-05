IPL 2020: 3 players who can replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Sunrisers Hyderabad

2-time Purple Cap winner Bhuvneshwar Kumar will no longer be available to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020. The right-arm fast bowler picked up a hip injury in his team's recent match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Kumar missed the match against the Mumbai Indians because of the same reason, and the latest update is that he has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2020 season.

Which player could SRH sign as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's replacement in IPL 2020?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a massive loss, because Bhuvneshwar Kumar was their lead Indian pace bowler. The team management may want to sign another fast bowler as the 30-year-old's replacement, but since they have good bench strength in that department, the Orange Army could also go for a middle-order batsman.

In this article, we will look at the three players who can take Bhuvneshwar Kumar's place in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2020.

3. Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan was a match-winner for the Kolkata Knight Riders

Yusuf Pathan represented the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last two IPL seasons. Although the team management has backed young all-rounders in IPL 2020, they could rope in an experienced player like Yusuf Pathan, who can smack the ball hard in the slog overs.

Recently, the Hyderabad-based franchise could not finish off a run-chase against the Mumbai Indians on a batting paradise in Sharjah. A batsman like Yusuf Pathan could have proven extremely vital in that situation. Besides, Pathan can also deliver right-arm off-spin if the team needs his services in the bowling department.

For the record, Pathan, who went unsold in the IPL 2020 auction, has scored 3,204 runs in 154 IPL innings at a strike rate of 142.97.

2. R Vinay Kumar

In case the Sunrisers Hyderabad want to sign a like-for-like replacement, R Vinay Kumar is the most experienced name present in the list of unsold players. The veteran pace bowler has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Kochi Tuskers Kerala, the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Vinay Kumar has 105 wickets to his name in 105 IPL games. The Karnataka-born player took a couple of six-wicket hauls for Puducherry in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year. Besides, he also scored a fifty in his last first-class game.

If SRH want an experienced fast bowler as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's replacement in IPL 2020, Vinay Kumar is one of the best options available.

1. Rohan Kadam

Dev Padikkal and Rohan Kadam, Openers of Bellary Tuskers



Two talents that came out of Karnataka Premier League



One is having time of his life, waiting for Rohan Kadam to show his talent on international level!



🙂🙌🏼 — Durgesh Kulkarni (@dskulkarni96) October 5, 2020

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have given ample opportunities to youngsters in IPL 2020. They have tried Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma in the middle order so far.

They can add another upcoming player to their middle order by signing Rohan Kadam as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's replacement. Siddarth Kaul conceded 64 runs against the Mumbai Indians, but he can be backed to perform better in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They also have the options of Basil Thampi and Sandeep Sharma available in the Indian pace bowling department.

Hence, they can afford to bolster their middle-order by going for Rohan Kadam. The left-handed batsman from Dharwad has played 20 T20s, aggregating 794 runs at an average of 49.62, and came into the spotlight with a 71-run knock against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Besides, Kadam can also deliver leg-breaks. Thus, he could be an excellent addition to the SRH squad in IPL 2020.