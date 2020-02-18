×
IPL 2020: 3 players in the Royals' squad who can replace Jofra Archer 

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 18 Feb 2020, 13:39 IST

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer

In what will be a huge blow for Rajasthan Royals (RR), pace spearhead Jofra Archer will be out of action for three months due to a stress fracture on his right elbow. Thus, the Barbados-born speedster has been ruled out of England's tour of Sri Lanka next month and 2020 IPL which kicks-off on March 29th after scans revealed a stress fracture in his elbow. Though the team management is hopeful of witnessing Archer in Rajasthan colours at least during the latter stages of this IPL edition, it remains to be seen whether a fully-fit Archer would make his comeback before the season ends.

Nevertheless, the squad comprises quality overseas pace bowling options who could do the damage in spite of Archer's absence. Admitting that player of Archer's calibre would surely be missed, bowling coach Rob Cassell told ESPNcricinfo, "It's not easy to replace a guy who nails his yorkers and has express pace, but we have other options".

On that note, let us look at three players who can replace Jofra Archer in Rajasthan Royals XI.

#3 Tom Curran


Tom Curran
Tom Curran

Tom Curran began his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018 after being roped in as a replacement to the injured Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc. In the five matches he played throughout season eleven for the two-time winners, the Englishman took six wickets. Despite finding no buyers at 2019 IPL auction, the 25-year-old was bought at his base price of INR 1 crore by the inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals during the auction held at Kolkata on December 19th last year. With 17 wickets, Curran finished 2019 Vitality T20 Blast as Surrey's second-highest wicket-taker with his best figures being 3/3.

The right-arm fast-medium bowler who has 147 T20 wickets to his name was one of the vital cogs in Sydney Sixers' title win during the recently concluded Big Bash League 2019-20, picking up 22 wickets thereby ending the tournament as the joint second-highest wicket-taker. Given his form, pace and wicket-taking abilities, Curran might be an asset for the Steven Smith-led Royals in Jofra Archer's absence. The Cape Town-born pacer must utilize this opportunity to make his mark in the IPL as well, which he couldn't do during his one-year stint at Kolkata Knight Riders.

Note: All statistics as of February 18, 2020


Published 18 Feb 2020, 13:39 IST
IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals Sydney Sixers Cricket Steve Smith Jofra Archer IPL 2020 Teams & Squads
