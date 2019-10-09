IPL 2020: 3 players KKR should target in the auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (Image Courtesy - IPLT20/BCCI)

With the date for the IPL 2020 auction announced by BCCI, the team management of every franchise would have started plotting about the players they need to go after in the auction. The event will take place in Kolkata on 19 December.

Speaking of Kolkata, the city’s own franchise - the Kolkata Knight Riders - had a mediocre season in 2019 as the side failed to qualify for the playoffs. They managed to grab the fifth position thanks to Andre Russell’s heroics, but the team management will look to set up a more stable team this season.

Kolkata’s young fast bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi are expected to be available for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. However, they still require some more competent names in the bowling division and a back-up option for the opening position.

So without further ado, let us look at the three players that Kolkata Knight Riders may target in the auction:

#3 Chris Jordan (overseas fast bowler)

Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan has been splendid in the shortest format of the game. He has represented England nation in 39 T20Is where he has scalped 47 wickets at a satisfactory average of 25.47.

Though he is no longer a constant member of England’s T20I team, no one will ever forget his spell of 4/6 (on 8 March 2019), where he single-handedly blew away the Windies team.

Jordan has also featured in the IPL, having played 11 matches across three seasons. His best performance came in the 2016 season where he picked 4 wickets playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Lions.

Jordan has taken 5 wickets in 4 matches in the ongoing CPL tournament. Also, the Barbados-born player possesses the ability to score quick runs in the slog overs.

Since Kolkata Knight Riders do not have an experienced overseas name in the fast bowling department, they can opt to go after Chris Jordan, who would likely be available at a relatively cheaper price as well.

