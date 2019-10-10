IPL 2020: 3 players Mumbai Indians should target in the IPL auction

Mumbai Indians

The most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians have won the tournament four times. The defending champions will once again aim to defend their title in the upcoming 2020 edition of the league.

The battle really begins at the auction table though. The Mumbai-based franchise will look to buy smartly in order to overcome certain failures experienced in the past, especially their tendency to start a season slowly.

Mumbai have always had a relatively large pool of people who work behind the scenes. They have a huge support staff including talent scouts who work to strategise the franchise’s action on the auction day.

MI have had a history of unearthing raw Indian talent. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, the Pandya brothers and Mayank Markande were all given an opportunity at MI. With another auction around the corner, the Blue brigade would want to throw a few surprises by getting players who can potentially take the IPL by storm.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will want to get the best out of the mini-auction by roping in players who can help them defend the title. They might also consider a few back-up players for certain spots.

Here’s a look at three players MI can target in the IPL auction:

#1 Zahir Khan (leg-spinner)

Zahir Khan

A young chinaman bowler from Afghanistan, Zahir Khan is gradually making a name for himself with consistent performances at each level of cricket. His rose to prominence when he was snapped by Rajasthan Royals for INR 60 lakh in 2018 after a bidding war between the Royals and MI. However, he couldn’t make the playing XI at any point in the season and went unsold in the next auction.

After making his ODI and Test debut for Afghanistan recently, Zahir is being viewed as one of the flag-bearers for Afghan cricket in the years to come.

The 20-year-old might finally get an opportunity to create an impact in the IPL next year. After releasing Mayank Markande in a trade with Delhi Capitals, MI would focus on roping in a quality leg-spinner to partner Rahul Chahar.

Zahir will be one of the players on their radar.

