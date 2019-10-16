IPL 2020: 3 players Rajasthan Royals should target in the IPL auction

Rajasthan Royals (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals started their 2019 Indian Premier League campaign with a lot of optimism. The English duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler was in great form, and Australian batsman Steve Smith was available for selection after serving his one-year ban for his involvement in the infamous sandpaper-gate.

They also made some exciting signings in the auctions. After the addition of players like Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron and Oshane Thomas in the squad, many expected Rajasthan Royals to be a contender for the title.

However, that was not to be, as the Royals won only five games out of their 14. Nothing went right for them, and they also had to change their skipper mid-way through the tournament.

The team management would want to make some shrewd signings in this year’s auction. Let us have a look at three players Rajasthan Royals should target:

#3 Basil Thampi

Basil Thampi

Though Rajasthan Royals invested heavily in their pace bowling unit in the last auction, the players failed to live up to the expectations. Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Aaron not only failed to pick up wickets, but also conceded a lot of runs.

They must try to strengthen their Indian pace attack, so as to give Jofra Archer a worthy partner. And Basil Thampi might be the answer to their questions.

The Kerala-born quick is currently a member of Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, Hyderabad have already got a plethora of Indian pacers, and Thampi got only three opportunities last season.

Though he failed to pick up a wicket in the 2019 season, he was extremely impressive for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2017. There is a good chance that Hyderabad will release him and if they do, the Royals must do everything they can to get the Kerala speedster.

