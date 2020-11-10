Approved by Prasen

After IPL 2020, RCB will be left wondering where it all went wrong, especially when you consider how meticulous they were at the start of the season.

They won seven out of their first ten games in the tournament and lost all five of their crucial matches, including the Eliminator.

There are many positives for them to take from this season, with Devdutt Padikkal's confident batting display being one of them. The southpaw outscored both Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers, with 473 runs from 15 matches at an average of 31.53.

Yuzvendra Chahal had another splendid season with the ball and picked up 21 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj showcased his talents on numerous occasions and did pretty well, considering his bad numbers last season.

There are, however, some concerns for them, with certain players just not delivering for them. Let's take a look at the three players that RCB can drop ahead of the next season.

#3 Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav didn't have a good season. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

It was surprising to see Umesh Yadav being retained by RCB after his sub-par outings in IPL 2019.

He reduced his chances of being retained for the upcoming season with some poor displays in IPL 2020. He played for just two games, conceding runs at a torrid economy rate (11.85). Given how RCB's squad is chosen, there is room for just two Indian pace-bowlers in their playing XI.

Considering the way Siraj and Saini have performed, the door has been shut for Umesh. RCB may drop him and sign a younger, talented pacer for the next season.

#2 Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn seems to have run out of juice. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

This is another easy call to make. Dale Steyn had a positive impact upon his arrival last season. This IPL, however, Steyn had a quiet season and picked up just one wicket from three games, at a poor economy rate of 11.40.

The Proteas speedster isn't such a great T20 bowler, and without his express pace, it was pretty easy score runs off of him.

Steyn isn't an expert in bowling yorkers nor does he have too many variations. Without his pace, Steyn isn't really an option at the death, and with Siraj bowling well with the new ball, he can't get too many opportunities at the start.

With better Overseas T20 bowlers available, RCB will look to release Steyn and get a certified death bowler.

#1 Aaron Finch

Finch hasn't done well this season. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

While Aaron Finch's struggles may partly be attributed to the slow nature of the pitches in the UAE, one would expect a player of his stature to deliver a better performance.

Finch could manage just 268 runs from twelve matches at a below-par strike-rate of 111.20, and an average of 22.33. He managed just one half-century, and his failure at the top put a lot of pressure on young Padikkal and Virat Kohli.

One might argue that Finch could've fared better at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which was RCB's original home ground. However, he has failed to live up to expectations consistently, and his record in the IPL hasn't been great.

While there are other options like Josh Philippe, or Isuru Udana to cut, RCB might opt to let go of Finch primarily because of his price tag.

He hasn't justified the ₹ 4 Crore price tag and could be shown the door.