IPL 2020: 3 players RCB might release before the IPL auction

Virat Kohli

One of the biggest under-achievers in the history of the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore always tend to offer their fans great hope before the start of any new season. However, they have seldom lived up to the expectations surrounding their team.

The Virat Kohli-led side have failed miserably in the last few years to produce strong enough performances on the field despite featuring some of the best T20 talent in their ranks.

With a new season coming up RCB have completely overhauled their coaching staff, with some new faces joining them behind the scenes. The RCB fans would want to believe that a change in the setup will bring about a change in their team's fortunes.

Ahead of the new season, the Bangalore-based franchise would want to get the right balance in their squad to enhance their chances of winning. To that end, they might consider releasing a few players who do not add a great amount of value to the side right now.

The RCB management will have a task on their hands to identify such players and release them ahead of the auction in December. The franchise will have to finalize the core of the team and build their side around those players for the future.

Here, we take a look at three players who might be released by RCB ahead of the IPL auction:

#3 Tim Southee

Tim Southee had a tough outing in IPL 2019

IPL 2019 - M: 3, Wickets: 1, Economy: 13.11

One of the leading bowlers for New Zealand in each of the three format, Tim Southee had a below-par outing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019. As a senior pro in the team, Southee was tasked as a death overs specialist but the New Zealander failed miserably and leaked runs at an economy of over 13.

He could play only three matches in the tournament and was asked to sit out for a majority of the season. Being a swing bowler also didn't help Southee's cause, with the Indian wickets offering nearly no assistance to his style of bowling.

In a match against KKR at the Chinnaswamy stadium, Southee was smacked to all parts of the ground. He conceded 61 in his four overs as RCB lost even after posting 203 runs on the board.

It won't be surprising if Bangalore consider releasing the Kiwi pacer after his horrendous experience in the RCB outfit in 2019.

