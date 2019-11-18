IPL 2020: 3 players Royal Challengers Bangalore should target at the auction

Anup R FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 18 Nov 2019, 23:11 IST SHARE

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

The trading window for IPL 2020 has closed. While all the teams have tried to retain their core, a lot of misfits have been released by the franchises.

As always, Royal Challengers Bangalore have released a lot of players and will look to the IPL auction scheduled on 19 December 2019 to fill the gaps left by the released players.

RCB are a very well-followed team, but IPL success has eluded them so far. Despite having superstars like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in their ranks, they are yet to crack the winning formula.

The IPL auction gives them another opportunity to put together a team capable of delivering the ultimate prize, the IPL trophy. Here, we take a look at three players that RCB should target to strengthen their squad.

#3 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch

Ever since the departure of 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, the batting responsibilities at RCB have fallen entirely on Kohli and De Villiers. Although both of them are exceptional players, it is unfair to expect only two batsman to carry the load of the entire team for the entire season.

Signing a player like Aaron Finch has multiple advantages. For one thing, he has the ability to provide brisk starts and get the team off to a flyer. Secondly, his vast experience not only as a player but also as Australia's T20 captain would help Kohli in key decision-making process in crunch moments of the game.

Lastly, having Finch at the top would enable Kohli to drop to No. 3, where he is best suited. The Indian captain can then anchor the innings without compromising on the quality at the top.

1 / 3 NEXT