IPL 2020: 3 players the Chennai Super Kings could target in the auction

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 13:25 IST SHARE

The Super Kings fell just short of victory last season

Since the start of the IPL in 2008, there have been very few teams who have had the kind of success that Chennai Super Kings have enjoyed.

They have made the playoffs every time they have contested, and have won the tournament three times. They are only behind Mumbai Indians in that regard, who have taken home the title on four occasions.

CSK came close again last year, losing to Mumbai by just one run. Chasing just 150 to win, the Super Kings looked well on course for victory with Shane Watson going well, but late wickets saw them collapse. And when Lasith Malinga had Shardul Thakur dismissed LBW last ball, they were just a run short.

There will be some changes to the CSK squad this season, with Sam Billings, David Willey and Mohit Sharma among the players released from the squad.

What the Super Kings do have, however, is one of the IPL’s most consistent squads. The likes of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Shane Watson have been part of the CSK squad for a number of years over the last decade, and that means they have one of the tournament’s most experienced squads.

But they will need to make some improvements this year. With that in mind, here are three players the Super Kings may target in this week’s auction.

1. Barinder Sran

Sran has appeared six times for India in white-ball cricket

By releasing Mohit Sharma, the Chennai Super Kings may have left themselves slightly short in terms of Indian seamers. There is no doubt that they have a fine spin attack, with the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner all on the books. However, if they find themselves on a pitch that doesn’t really spin, they may be lacking pace options.

One man who could help solve that problem is Barinder Sran. The 27-year-old has some experience of IPL cricket, and he spent last season with the champions, the Mumbai Indians. He wasn’t able to hold down a place in the side though, and appeared just twice all season.

Sran is a very talented bowler; he has appeared twice in T20Is, taking six wickets, and also played six ODIs. He offers the added variation of being a left-armer, and could prove a crucial addition to the CSK squad.

1 / 3 NEXT