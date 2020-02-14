IPL 2020: 3 players to watch out for in the KXIP squad

Kings XI Punjab went into the IPL 2020 auction with the biggest purse of all teams. After releasing a slew of players from their squad, the Mohali-based franchise seemed keen on building a new team around a settled core ahead of IPL 2020.

Led by head coach Anil Kumble at the auction table, the franchise made some interesting choices, going for specialist T20 players. It was evident that Punjab were focusing on strengthening their overseas reserves, especially in the all-rounders’ department.

Kings XI Punjab now have one of the most dangerous squads in the IPL. With some exciting names around, they could finish in the top 4 if they play to their potential.

Here, we take a look at 3 players to watch out for in the KXIP IPL 2020 squad:

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul is one of India’s best T20I batsmen at the moment, and the Karnataka boy will lead the Punjab franchise in the upcoming IPL season.

The captaincy duties couldn’t have come at a better phase of Rahul's career. He’s at the top of his game and has shown his multi-faceted skills while playing for India in the limited-overs format in the recent past.

Being a wicket-keeper and an opening batsman, Rahul is adept at thinking as per the team demands. He would likely relish the challenge of captaining the side for the entire season too; his recent form would only help his confidence going into IPL 2020.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi

The young leg-spinner from Rajasthan will be one of the most closely followed players in IPL 2020. Ravi Bishnoi made all the right noises with his performances in the recently concluded U19 World Cup, playing a crucial role in guiding his team to the final.

Bishnoi couldn’t have asked for a better time to join Kings XI Punjab, with the team currently under the guidance of Anil Kumble - India’s best leg-spinner of all time. It will be interesting to see whether the franchise begins the season with the youngster, or drafts him into the XI later on.

It will be a huge opportunity for the 19-year-old to imbibe new lessons and emerge as an improved bowler. At the same time, he will also want to bowl his team to victory in the opportunities that come his way.

#3 Nicholas Pooran

The middle-order Caribbean batsman Nicholas Pooran showed his ability as a T20 player in the last few matches of IPL 2019. He couldn’t claim a permanent spot in the team last year, but is expected to start the season for Punjab in the upcoming season.

The hard-hitting batsman is a great choice to have in the middle-order. Pooran has the ability to thump bowling attacks at will, and plays equally well against spin and pace. He was one of the major positives for West Indies in the World Cup last year.

Kings XI will be hoping that Pooran delivers the goods for the team with some power-hitting at No. 5 or 6.