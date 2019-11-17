IPL 2020: 3 players who can replace Dale Steyn at Royal Challengers Banglore

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Nov 2019, 23:16 IST SHARE

Dale Steyn played only 2 matches for RCB in IPL 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the unluckiest sides in Indian Premier League history as despite reaching the final thrice, the side led by Virat Kohli is yet to lift the coveted IPL trophy. The franchise has the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and many more stars in their squad yet they have not realized their full potential.

The side has promised to break this duck in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League as they have kept mere 13 players from their previous squad. Virat Kohli and the RCB management released 12 players from their IPL 2019 squad which even includes some big names like Dale Steyn, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer and Tim Southee.

It appears that the side would form new combinations during the auction, which may help them in claiming their first IPL title. But, one of the major releases was that of Dale Steyn. The South African pacer was roped in by RCB as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Steyn played 2 games before being ruled out of the tournament because of an injury issue. He grabbed 4 wickets in IPL 2019 and could have done well for RCB if the situation had favoured him. It would be interesting to see who will replace him for IPL 2020 as RCB lack a quality T20 fast bowler in their side. This article features the list of those 3 players who can replace Dale Steyn at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

#3 Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye was the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2018.

Andrew Tye has a host of great records to his name in the IPL. Chennai Super Kings bought him 2015 but he couldn’t make his debut until 2017. He played his first IPL match for Gujarat Lions in the year 2017 and set a record by taking a five-wicket haul in that match which even included a hat-trick.

Kings XI Punjab later bought him in IPL 2018 and he won the Purple Cap award for being the highest wicket-taker in that season with 24 wickets. However, the year 2019 proved to be a disaster for him as he played just 6 matches and he did not take any wickets while he also leaked runs at an expensive economy rate. Based on his past performances, he can prove to be a good replacement of Dale Steyn at RCB.

1 / 3 NEXT