IPL 2020: 3 players who could be surplus for SRH

Fambeat Cricket FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The IPL 2020 is less than three months away and the fans are already excited to see their favorite franchises on the field. Given the history of the league, there are just a few teams who have performed consistently, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are one such team, having made it to the playoffs five times out of seven, winning the tournament once in 2016.

Their squad have always been the most sorted with David Warner and Kane Williamson taking charge of the batting, while the Rashid Khan-Bhuvneshwar Kumar duo have led the attack with the ball. After making it to playoffs in 2019, the team looks settled with sufficient bench strength.

Let us take a look at three players who could prove to be surplus for SRH:

#3 Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha has been one of the best wicket-keepers in the country in recent times. Apart from his performances for the national team, he has been a successful player in the IPL. He has played for four franchises accounting to 120 matches. Currently he is with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who bought him in the 2019 IPL auction. Despite being the go-to keeper, he might not be able to play in all the matches as they have Jony Bairstow and Shreevats Goswami, who are solid behind the stumps.

Bairstow will probably play all the matches because of the success he found in the previous season along with Warner at the top. If he is given the gloves, there is every possibility that they will play an extra batsman. This rules out Saha’s spot in the starting XI. Given there are injury concerns or a clash in the schedule, Saha or Goswami might be included in the playing squad. This makes him a surplus player for the team.

1 / 3 NEXT