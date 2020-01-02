IPL 2020: 3 players who could be surplus to CSK

Santner played four games for CSK in IPL 2019

Chennai Super Kings are one of the few sides in IPL that do not make wholesome changes to the squad. CSK have a history of backing its players and this strategy has paid off more often than not. The trend continued this season too as CSK released just 5 players ahead of the auction which meant CSK had limited slots to fill at the auction. CSK bought a couple of big names in Piyush Chawla and Sam Curran to add to a star-studded squad.

CSK squad

Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, N Jagadeesan (WK), M Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Sam Curran, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood

However, with so many big players at their disposal, some of the players are bound to remain surplus. We will look at 3 such players in Chennai Super Kings who might be surplus in IPL 2020.

#3 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay has played some swashbuckling innings for Chennai Super Kings in the past and was once a regular feature in the playing XI. However, with time, Vijay's performance has deteriorated.

The last two seasons haven't been great for Murali Vijay as he played just 3 games scoring only 76 runs. Vijay's fitness hasn't been great either as he missed several games due to injury. Moreover, CSK already has two well-established openers in Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis in the side. And in case they decide to change things around they have got young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been in sensational form for India A, waiting in the wings. Vijay might find it difficult to get into in the playing XI and might have to warm the bench.

