IPL 2020: 3 players who have played for both MI and RCB

When you have Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli in your team then you are surely going to have a huge fan base. Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL. They have won the IPL four times in twelve seasons. RCB’s trophy cabinet is empty but their fan following is right up there.

Most new players who want to play in the IPL dream of playing for RCB or MI because they will get to share the dressing room with either Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

Most of the players will be happy if they get to play for either one of these teams but there are a few players who have been lucky enough to play for both the teams. So, let’s have a look at three popular players who have played for both MI and RCB.

Tim Southee.

Tim Southee, the tall Kiwi fast bowler has played for four IPL teams out of which two of them are RCB and MI. Southee hasn’t been a settled player for any of these teams but he has played most matches for Mumbai Indians.

He played 14 games for MI in which he picked up 12 wickets. He was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 and was part of their team till 2019. He played 11 games for RCB and picked up only 6 wickets with an economy rate of 9.97. He struggled on the flat Chinnaswamy wicket.

He went unsold in the 2020 auction and won’t be part of any team unless he comes in as a replacement.

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel is here, there and everywhere. He has played for six IPL teams. Parthiv Patel isn’t an IPL legend but he has won the IPL three times. In 2010, he won the IPL with CSK and he was part of the Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 2017 when they won the IPL crown.

He was their wicket-keeper and opener from 2015 to 2017 during which he played 40 games. In 2018, MI left him out for the mega auction where RCB bought him. He is part of the RCB squad even this year. There is a high chance that we might see him open the batting and keep wickets for RCB in 2020.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal

When we talk about Yuzvendra Chahal and IPL, the only team which comes to the mind is RCB, but Chahal has played for the Mumbai Indians as well. He was part of the MI squad in 2013 when Rohit Sharma became the captain mid-way through the season.

MI had the likes of Pragyan Ojha and Harbhajan Singh so Chahal had to warm the benches but he did get to play a game for MI. From 2014 to 2020, he has been part of the RCB team and has done well for them. He is one of the few bowlers who has been successful at the high-scoring Chinnaswamy stadium.

He will continue to be a part of the RCB team and all the RCB fans will be hoping that he picks up a lot of wickets.