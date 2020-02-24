×
IPL 2020: 3 players who impressed in BBL 09 and can make an impact in the IPL

Mohit Kalra
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 20:33 IST

Philippe was roped in by RCB during the IPL auctions
Philippe was roped in by RCB during the IPL auctions








The Big Bash League is the second most popular T20 league in the world and each year some of the top performers from Down Under are signed up by IPL franchises. Players like Chris Lynn, Jofra Archer, D'Arcy Short, Adam Zampa, and many more have earned IPL contracts due to their heroics in the BBL.

On that note, let us take a look at 3 players who can make an impact in the IPL after a stunning BBL season.

#3 Josh Philippe

Josh Philippe had a marvelous 2019/20 Big Bash season as he ended as the most successful batter for eventual champions, Sydney Sixers. The youngster played a crucial knock (52 off 29) in the final against Melbourne Stars, earning the Player of the Match award for leading his team to a second title.

Royal Challengers Bangalore recognized the 22-year-old's capabilities and signed him up during the IPL 2020 auctions. Philippe, who is expected to make his first-ever IPL appearance this coming season, will be hoping to make an impact and lead RCB to their maiden title.

BBL 09: Innings - 16, Runs - 487, Avg. - 37.46, SR - 129.87, HS - 83

#2 Tom Curran

Curran will be key for RR in Archer
Curran will be key for RR in Archer's absence








The English all-rounder was a consistent performer for Sydney Sixers in BBL 09. Tom Curran made an impact in the league stage, and despite leaving the competition early due to national team commitments, he finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker.

The 24-year-old was impressive with the bat as well. Curran was utilized by the men in pink as a pinch-hitter and performed his role admirably, striking at close to 150.

With Jofra Archer set to miss the IPL due to injury, the onus will be on Curran to provide Rajasthan with some breakthroughs and also score some quickfire runs down the order.

BBL 09: Batting:- Innings - 10, Runs - 133, Avg. - 19, SR - 149.44, HS - 43

Bowling :- Innings - 13, Wickets - 22, Avg. - 19.40, SR - 12.90, BB - 4/22

#1 Marcus Stoinis

It
It'll be interesting to see how DC use Marcus Stoinis








Marcus Stoinis broke multiple records through his batting exploits in the BBL this past season. Playing as a specialist opening batsman for Melbourne Stars, Stoinis first slammed the highest individual score in the tournament's history and later became the first batsman to cross the 700-run mark in a season.

The 30-year-old struck one century and 6 fifties and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Delhi Capitals bagged his services for INR 4.8 crore in the IPL auction and it will be interesting to see how they utilise him this season.

BBL 09: Innings - 17, Runs - 705, Avg. - 54.23, SR - 136.63, HS - 147

Published 24 Feb 2020, 20:33 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore Marcus Stoinis Tom Curran
