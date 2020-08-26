IPL 2020: 3 quality KXIP players who might be benched for the whole season

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have a new-look squad for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise has made a series of big moves - captain Ravichandran Ashwin was traded away to the Delhi Capitals, while Karnataka lad KL Rahul was appointed as the captain.

Rahul's appointment as captain has coincided with the inflow of many players from his home state, and KXIP now boast of the likes of Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Krishnappa Gowtham and Jagadeesha Suchith.

Players who might warm the KXIP bench in the 2020 IPL

Chris Jordan is back at the IPL but this time he’s with the Kings XI Punjab!!! #IPLAuction #CPL #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/u2KL0yHfFi — CPL T20 (@CPL) December 19, 2019

Due to these changes in the squad's composition, these 3 KXIP players might be benched for the entirety of the 2020 IPL.

#3 Murugan Ashwin

M Ashwin's mentor R Ashwin isn't at the franchise anymore

Former captain Ravichandran Ashwin is known to be a fan of his Tamil Nadu teammate Murugan Ashwin, and this might have been the reason behind the leg-spinner playing 10 games in the 2019 IPL after playing just 2 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season before.

Advertisement

Murugan Ashwin was economical for KXIP, with him conceding just 7.5 runs per over in what is a season-best for him. However, the 29-year-old picked up only 5 wickets in these 10 games and without Ravichandran Ashwin there to support his inclusion in the XI, he might be demoted to the bench.

Murugan Ashwin has Gowtham, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman and 2020 U-19 World Cup star Ravi Bishnoi as competition in the KXIP squad. Coach Anil Kumble and Rahul might just opt to back youth in the 2020 IPL, and the latter two might get the nod.

Murugan Ashwin might not get a game for KXIP in the 2020 IPL.

#2 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda has been in patchy form in the IPL of late

Although Deepak Hooda's potential has never been in question, his ability to construct innings and his bowling action certainly have been. After 4 disappointing years at the Sunrisers Hyderabad in which he never scored more than 150 runs in a single campaign, the all-rounder joined KXIP for this year's IPL.

But Hooda's poor form in the tournament recently, coupled with the presence of many other solid middle order batsmen, might mean that he doesn't get a chance to add to his tally of 61 IPL appearances. KXIP can call upon the services of Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Jimmy Neesham and Sarfaraz Khan.

Moreover, the 25-year-old is an off-spinning all-rounder cut from the same cloth as Glenn Maxwell - who has a stupendous record in the UAE - and Gowtham. We might not see Hooda get a chance to prove his doubters wrong in the 2020 IPL.

#1 Chris Jordan

England international Chris Jordan might not play despite his prowess in the T20 format

After going unsold in the 2019 IPL auction, former Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad man Chris Jordan was bought for 3 crores INR by KXIP. Despite his price tag, we might not see him play for the Mohali-based franchise in the 2020 IPL.

Jordan has played only 2 IPL games in his last 3 years, and hasn't quite offered enough with the bat. The Englishman, who is known for his pinpoint yorkers and slower balls at the death, has an IPL career economy rate of 9.03. Moreover, West Indian Sheldon Cottrell, who is a bowler similar to Jordan at the death at least, adds a lot of variety to the attack with his left-arm pace.

With Maxwell, Gayle and Mujeeb expected to occupy three overseas slots, the final one could go to either Cottrell or Neesham. Even Hardus Viljoen, who played 6 games for KXIP in the 2019 IPL, might be ahead of Jordan in the pecking order.

We might not see the 31-year-old add to his tally of 11 IPL appearances.