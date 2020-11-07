IPL 2020: 3 RCB players who were major disappointments

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were knocked out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator.

It proved to be a disappointing end to a campaign that started with great expectations for Virat Kohli's men, as they lost their last 5 IPL 2020 games to bow out in meek fashion.

Many players performed well for the side. Washington Sundar was economical if not wicket-taking, AB de Villiers displayed his genius on multiple occasions, Yuzvendra Chahal was at his penetrative best, and the uncapped Devdutt Padikkal finished as RCB's top-scorer.

However, RCB also had a number of players who disappointed and failed to live up to the standards expected of them. Here are 3 RCB players who were major disappointments in IPL 2020.

#3 Navdeep Saini - 6 wickets for RCB

Navdeep Saini didn't lead the RCB bowling attack like he was slated to

Navdeep Saini had his moments in IPL 2020 - he bowled a brilliant Super Over to hand RCB a morale-boosting win against eventual table-toppers Mumbai Indians, and sent the stumps cartwheeling on more than one occasion.

However, the stats reveal that the Indian spearhead had a highly underwhelming campaign. Expected to be the leader of the RCB pace attack, Saini had a tough time picking up wickets - in 13 IPL 2020 games, he managed just 6 at an economy rate of 8.3. Trusted by captain Virat Kohli to bowl the difficult overs, the 27-year-old was taken apart on more than occasion, and struggled to execute deceptive variations.

Saini was decent if unspectacular at the death, and most notably, his trusted yorker let him down in the Eliminator against SRH. He finds himself on the plane to Australia for all three formats, but with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and even Mohammed Siraj out-bowling him in IPL 2020, he might find himself warming the bench Down Under.

#2 Shivam Dube - 129 runs and 4 wickets for RCB

Shivam Dube's influence on IPL 2020 gradually waned

Shivam Dube has played 14 games for India, but he didn't look anywhere near an international cricketer in IPL 2020. The all-rounder was bought by RCB in order to add some weight to the middle order, strike some lusty blows to provide late acceleration, and pick up some handy breakthroughs as the 6th bowler.

Dube succeeded in none of these objectives, although he did scalp a few wickets early on in IPL 2020 (to even hold the Purple Cap at one point) and play a few enterprising cameos. The 27-year-old scored only 129 runs in 11 games at an average of 18.42 and a strike rate of 122.85, and picked up only 4 wickets at an economy rate of 8.11.

Dube was found out against the short ball as well as quality spin, and his feet simply don't seem to move at all. It was a torrid campaign for the Mumbai man, and his stock took a severe nosedive.

#1 Aaron Finch - 268 runs for RCB

Aaron Finch's nightmare IPL numbers didn't really improve [PC: iplt20.com]

Bought by RCB in the IPL 2020 auction to add explosiveness at the top of the order and veteran leadership, Aaron Finch did nothing to improve his nightmare record in the world's premier T20 competition.

The Aussie white-ball skipper danced down the track, gave himself room, and tried a variety of other ungainly tricks while hopping around like a cat on a hot tin roof at the crease. The end result for Finch was just 268 runs in 12 games at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 111.20, and he was even dropped at one point in favour of the young (and almost equally unimpressive) Josh Philippe.

Playing numerous dot balls in each innings and failing to support the impactful Devdutt Padikkal, Finch was a major disappointment for RCB in IPL 2020.