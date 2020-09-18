IPL 2020: 3 records that are currently held by KXIP players

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have been written off by many experts in the lead-up to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

With the lack of quality in their bowling attack woefully apparent, they might even have to sacrifice the strength of their batting lineup in order to shore up their other department. Captain KL Rahul has a job on his hands if he is to take his team to the knockout stages of this tournament, and the pressure will be on the man who is leading an IPL team for the first time ever.

KXIP haven't had a great time in the IPL, but they've played host to a number of world-class players over the years. Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at 3 records that are currently held by KXIP players.

#3 Chris Gayle has scored the most centuries, recorded the highest score, hit the fastest century and the most sixes in IPL history

Chris Gayle owns a plethora of batting records in the IPL

It should come as no surprise that KXIP opener Chris Gayle owns a great number of batting records in the IPL. During his time with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the big West Indian shattered records for centuries, runs and sixes.

Gayle's highest score of 175* remains the highest score in IPL history, with Brendon McCullum's unbeaten 158 in the first-ever game coming in a close second. The whirlwind knock also saw the Universe Boss reach his century in 30 balls, shattering Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball record.

Gayle has hit six centuries in the IPL, one more than Virat Kohli and two more than Shane Watson and David Warner. He has also hit 326 sixes over the course of his IPL career, over a 100 more than second-placed AB de Villiers.

Many of the records that Gayle holds in the IPL will probably stand the test of time.

#2 KL Rahul has scored the fastest fifty in IPL history

KL Rahul reached his fifty off just 14 balls

In an IPL 2018 game against the Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul registered the fastest fifty in the history of the tournament off just 14 balls. The current KXIP skipper is ahead of Sunil Narine and Yusuf Pathan, both of whom managed 15-ball fifties while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rahul's aggressive batting at the top of the order will be crucial to KXIP's fortunes in IPL 2020, although bettering his record would take some doing.

#1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the youngest overseas debutant in IPL history

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is still only 19 years old

At the tender age of 17 years and 11 days, Mujeeb Ur Rahman made his first IPL appearance to become the youngest overseas debutant in history. The Afghanistan mystery spinner has become a regular fixture in the IPL as well as on the international stage, and he might have a key role to play for KXIP this year.

Mujeeb has been economical in the IPL and despite his obvious quality, his place in the KXIP is under question due to the complete lack of depth in their pace department. The 19-year-old was a star performer in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League, and he could excel in the UAE if afforded enough opportunities.

Interestingly, the youngest debutant in IPL history is Prayas Ray Barman, who made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore last year at the age of 16 years and 157 days.

