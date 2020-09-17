IPL 2020: 3 records that are currently held by RCB players

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have always been one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they haven't managed to secure the crown yet.

Despite not having won the IPL yet, however, RCB are an indelible part of the tournament's history and have had a number of world-class players feature for them over the years.

And in IPL 2020 under captain Virat Kohli, they will look to end their hoodoo by making it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season in which they reached the final. RCB have a balanced roster, and have engaged in intense practice sessions in the UAE over the past few weeks.

With spirits and expectations high ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at 3 records that are currently held by RCB players.

#3 Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL history

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL

With 5,412 runs in 177 games at an average of 37.84 and a strike rate of 131.61, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the history of the IPL. The RCB captain is closely followed by Chennai Super Kings vice-captain Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who have tallied 5,368 and 4,898 runs respectively.

Kohli has recorded 36 fifties and 5 centuries, and is undoubtedly one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game. And in IPL 2020, he will have to lead his team to a reasonable position in the league table at the very least, under pressure from all corners of the cricketing fraternity.

With Kohli looking in good touch and Raina having withdrawn from IPL 2020, this record is set to remain with the former for this season at least.

#2 AB de Villiers has played the most IPL matches among overseas players

AB de Villiers is one of the greatest overseas players of all time

AB de Villiers has been one of the best overseas player in the history of the IPL, and has played 154 matches over the 12 seasons of the cash-rich league. The former Proteas captain has played in more IPL games than any other overseas player, although he is only 12th overall.

With 4,395 runs and 3 hundreds, De Villiers has a place in the IPL Hall of Fame, and he could further add to his legacy in IPL 2020. The South African top-scored for RCB in a recent intra-squad practice match, and is expected to even don the gloves for the side in this year's tournament.

#1 Chris Morris holds the record for the highest strike rate in an innings in IPL history

Chris Morris was one of the biggest buys in the IPL 2020 auction

In a game against the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, Chris Morris recorded the highest strike rate in an innings in IPL history when he scored 38 runs off just 9 balls, which was a cameo studded with 4 fours and 3 sixes. The South African was playing for the Delhi Capitals at the time, but was snapped up by RCB in the IPL 2020 auction for a significant sum of money.

Morris has been signed majorly to help with RCB's death bowling woes, but he is certainly expected to contribute with the bat as well. He has been expensive over the last two IPL seasons with economy rates of 9.27 and 10.21, and will have to improve upon his recent performances.

