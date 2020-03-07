IPL 2020: 3 selection dilemmas for Kings XI Punjab

With every passing day, we are edging closer to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Every team is shaping up differently and Kings XI Punjab seem to have one of the strongest squads heading into the tournament.

Under their new head coach Anil Kumble, the Punjab franchise are looking to change their fortunes and hopefully win their first-ever IPL title. However, there's a long way to go for that; first and foremost, KL Rahul and the KXIP team management need to find their ideal team combination.

KXIP brought in some top-quality players in the IPL 2020 auctions and that - quite expectedly - will give the franchise something to think about with regards to the selection decisions. Here, we look at three such selection headaches KXIP might face.

#3 Sarfaraz Khan or Mandeep Singh or Karun Nair

Sarfaraz Khan

KXIP have a really strong Indian batting contingent to choose from. And while the top order picks itself (KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal), the number four position is up for grabs.

Sarfaraz Khan played there for the majority of last year but he wasn't consistent enough, which means the likes of Karun Nair and Mandeep Singh will have a chance of making that spot their own. While Sarfaraz's attacking nature gives him an advantage, we know how effective both Nair and Mandeep can be too. It would be interesting to see who Rahul goes with at the start of the tournament.

Sarfaraz Khan IPL Career: 33 matches | 408 runs | Avg - 27.2 | SR - 143

Mandeep Singh IPL Career: 97 matches | 1529 runs | Avg - 22 | SR - 125

Karun Nair IPL Career: 69 matches | 1464 runs | Avg - 25 | SR - 129

