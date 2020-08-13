IPL 2020: 3 teams with the most playoff appearances without a title

IPL 2020 is all set to begin in the UAE from 19th September. For the first time in IPL history, the entire tournament will be played in the Gulf nation. UAE had hosted the first half of IPL in 2014 when it comes to IPL seasons played outside India; South Africa hosted the full season in 2009.

All the teams will have to change their game-plans and strategies because the conditions in the UAE are slightly different from those in India. Also, the match timings will differ because of the change in time zone. Since all the teams have evenly matched squads, IPL 2020 promises to be the most competitive season till date.

In the last 12 years, six teams have managed to win the IPL trophy. Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise with four IPL title triumphs. Chennai Super Kings are just behind them with three cups, while Kolkata Knight Riders had won the league in 2014 and 2012. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, and Rajasthan Royals have won one championship each.

In this article, we will have at the three teams with the most playoff appearances without winning a single cup.

#3. Kings XI Punjab - 2

Kings XI Punjab finished at the second position on IPL 2008 points table

The Mohali-based IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab are one of the favorites to win IPL 2020. The team management, led by Anil Kumble, has formed a brilliant squad this year, while the franchise has an extraordinary record in the UAE.

Punjab had attained the second position in the league round of the first season, but they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the semifinals. Six years later, KXIP topped the standings by registering 11 victories in 14 games. However, they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders to miss out on their maiden IPL trophy.

#2. Delhi Capitals - 4

Delhi Capitals lost to Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2019

Delhi Capitals have never qualified for an IPL final despite being a part of the league since the first season. It is not that Delhi has been a misfit in this league. They have topped the league stage two times.

In 2009, they were blown away by Adam Gilchrist's Deccan Chargers in the semifinals, while in 2012, Delhi squandered two opportunities to make it to the finale by losing to Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in the two qualifiers.

They had qualified for the semifinals in the inaugural season as well, where they lost to the eventual winners Rajasthan Royals. Last year, they won their first knockout match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but bowed out of the tournament after a defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings.

#1. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 5

Royal Challengers Bangalore finished runners-up in 2009, 2011, and 2016

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the record for the most playoff appearances without a title. Bangalore qualified for the finals of IPL 2009, 2011, and 2016. However, they lost to Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash.

The Karnataka-based team finished third in 2010 after losing to Mumbai Indians in the semifinals. Five years later, they failed to defeat Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2.

The team management has formed a solid group of T20 stars at RCB for IPL 2020. It will be intriguing to see if Virat Kohli and Co. could end their title jinx in 2020.