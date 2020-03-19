IPL 2020: 3 teams with the best finishers

Two teams on this list have won the coveted title more than once while the third is yet to get their hands on the trophy

Here's a look at the three teams with the best finishers in their ranks.

Hardik Pandya

The latest season of the Indian Premier League is just around the corner, and excitement among the fans is flowing full-throttle. The modern-day game is witnessing a major change in approach.

While in the past, proper specialists with either the ball or the bat were embraced, that isn't the case now. With the growing excitement for the shortest format, players who can clear the rope and bag those all-important boundaries are revered.

Such is the demand of modern cricket that match-finishers have quietly entrenched a huge influence on teams. In fact, in T20 cricket, they have now become an inarguably necessary piece of the puzzle.

When it comes to the shortest format, matches are often won or lost in the death overs -- something IPL franchises are also aware of.

With that all in mind, let's have a look at the three teams that have the best finishers in their ranks for the upcoming IPL 2020.

#3 Kings XI Punjab

Glenn Maxwell

The Mohali-based outfit struggled heavily with their middle-order in the previous edition of the IPL. This time around, the management seems to have fixed this issue, having roped in Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham for 10.75 crore and 50 lakh rupees respectively.

The two men easily fit amongst the best finishers in modern cricket. It's a bit of a shocker that team Punjab had a free run at Neesham, with no other franchise showing interest in the Kiwi all-rounder.

To partner these two, the franchise traded in domestic star Krishnappa Gowtham, who has also shown his big-hitting abilities in the past.

For the upcoming IPL season, KXIP would likely bank on these three to see them through in crunch situations.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell

The two-time IPL champions made their intentions clear when they roped in Eoin Morgan at the auction last year. The Englishman is a proven match-winner and will fit in nicely in the Kolkata-based franchise's scheme of things.

Along with Morgan, the team has Dinesh Kartik and Andre Russell to call upon in pressure situations, with the Caribbean being their biggest asset. He is inarguably the best finisher in world cricket at the moment, capable of changing the course of the match within a few balls.

The Knight Riders are very well-stocked with proven finishers in their ranks, and will surely bank on them in their quest for yet another IPL title.

#1 Mumbai Indians

Kieron Pollard

There are very few teams capable of challenging Mumbai Indians in terms of overall quality and squad depth. The defending IPL champions have quite a few quality hard-hitting all-rounders on their roster as well.

The Pandya brothers, along with Kieron Pollard, form a potent trio capable of finishing off games with ease. The Mumbai-based franchise also traded Sherfane Rutherford from Delhi Capitals before the auction, adding yet another hard-hitting batsman to their line-up.

It will be interesting to see how they fit in all those names in the playing XI.