IPL 2020: 3 uncapped Chennai Super Kings players who deserve a chance in the playing XI

The biggest cricketing extravaganza in only a few weeks away; the fans cannot wait for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to begin. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by the legendary MS Dhoni will look to lift their fourth title when the tournament commences from March 29 (Sunday).

The Super Kings have been one of the most successful franchises in the eight-team tournament. Apart from lifting the prestigious tournament thrice, the yellow brigade have reached the knock-out stages in all the seasons they have participated so far.

In the last edition, Chennai missed out on the trophy after losing to Mumbai Indians in the final.

CSK retained most of their core group of players ahead of the auctions in December. In addition, they have also roped in some young talents to strengthen their squad for the next season. While Chennai mainly rely on experienced players, they have some quality youngsters in their ranks who can deliver the goods for the team.

As the 13th edition of the competition starts in a few weeks, we take a look at three uncapped Chennai Super Kings cricketers who deserve a chance in the playing XI at some point this season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Touted as one of the future stars of Indian cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad was roped in by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2019 season at his base price of ₹ 20 lakh. However, in a star-studded team, the right-handed batsman had to warm the benches throughout the season.

The 23-year-old has been a consistent run-scorer for Maharashtra in the domestic circuit across formats. However, Gaikwad’s average improves drastically when it comes to limited-overs, and he also boasts a strike-rate of above 135 in T20s.

He has been in superb form on the ongoing India A tour of New Zealand. The young cricketer played a fine knock of 93 runs to help the team secure a victory in the warm-up game. He has fared well against West Indies A and Sri Lanka A too in the past.

In a team dominated by quality domestic players, Gaikwad deserves an opportunity on the biggest stage. If given an extended run, this youngster has the potential to become a core member of the Super Kings in a few years.

