IPL 2020: 3 uncapped players who have won the title three times or more 

BCCI launched the Indian Premier League (IPL), after the Indian cricket team's success in the first T20 World Cup. The league has become the most popular domestic cricket tourney globally in just 12 years. The board's main aim was to provide upcoming cricketers with a platform to showcase their talent.

Over the last 12 years, many youngsters have used this launchpad to perfection and become big names in world cricket. While some cricketers have broken into the Indian cricket team because of their individual brilliance, a few uncapped cricketers have starred in their IPL franchise's success but have not earned their maiden international cap yet.

In this article, we will look at the three uncapped players who have lifted the IPL trophy at least three times in their careers.

3. Suryakumar Yadav - 3 IPL titles

Suryakumar Yadav in action against CSK during IPL 2019

Suryakumar Yadav has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians team in the last three seasons. The right-handed batsman aggregated over 400 runs each in the previous two IPL competitions.

Yadav earned his first IPL contract in 2011 from MI. He stayed with the franchise for three years and departed after winning the title in 2013. Next year, he lifted the trophy again with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 30-year-old batsman played the finisher's role at KKR. The Mumbai Indians re-signed him in 2018 and Yadav won his third IPL trophy last year. Yadav has scored 1649 runs in his IPL career at an average of 27.48.

2. Manvinder Bisla - 3 IPL titles

#Throwback to Manvinder Bisla's match-winning knock in the final of IPL 2012 pic.twitter.com/hR8r7V3Yjh — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 8, 2016

Manvinder Bisla made a name for himself with an epic knock against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2012 final. His match-winning fifty helped the Kolkata Knight Riders win their first IPL title. Two years later, Bisla won the IPL title again with the Kolkata-based franchise.

Very few fans might know that the right-handed wicket-keeper batsman had lifted the IPL trophy along with the Deccan Chargers in the 2009 season. The Haryana-based opener did not get a chance to play in that tourney, but he still was a part of the winning squad.

Bisla represented the Kings XI Punjab in the 2010 season. He played his last season for RCB in 2015.

1. Aditya Tare - 4 IPL titles

Aditya Tare has the most IPL title wins for any uncapped player in the tournament's history. The right-handed batsman has been a part of the Mumbai Indians' IPL triumphs in 2013, 2015, and 2019. He had come into the spotlight after hitting the winning six against the Rajasthan Royals in 2014 that helped MI secure a playoff berth.

Besides, Tare also won the IPL title with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. The 33-year-old wicket-keeper batsman is a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2020. He made his last IPL appearance for the Delhi Capitals in the 2017 edition of the league.