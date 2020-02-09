IPL 2020: 3 uncapped Sunrisers Hyderabad players who deserve a chance in the playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is only a few weeks away, and the stakes are higher than ever. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who played some outstanding cricket throughout IPL 2019 but bowed out from the qualifiers after losing to Delhi Capitals, will be keen to build on that and go a step further this time around.

The Sunrisers have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. So far, they have managed to win one IPL trophy - in 2016 - and they will hope to bring home their second title when the tournament gets underway from 29 March.

The current squad features a talented pool of cricketers like David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey on the batting front, and Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan shouldering the bowling responsibilities. Besides, the Hyderabad team also has some upcoming stars in their ranks who will strive to do well and showcase their skills in the upcoming IPL.

As the 13th edition of the competition starts in a few weeks, we take a look at three uncapped Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketers who deserve a chance in the playing XI at some point this season.

1. Virat Singh

When your name is Virat, you will automatically get noticed. Jharkhand’s very own left-handed Virat Singh is making the headlines and for all the right reasons.

Having made his domestic debut at the age of 18, Virat has become one of Jharkhand’s batting mainstays. He is a natural stroke-maker and boasts some serious T20 records.

The 22-year-old was in spectacular form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. His 32-ball 56* against Gujarat and 44-ball 76* against Karnataka made him a hot property during the auctions.

The southpaw finished with 343 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 57.16 including 16 sixes. IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged his services for Rs 1.9 crore for the upcoming season.

A diehard fan of former India skipper MS Dhoni, Virat possesses all the capabilities to be the poster boy of Jharkhand cricket. Despite SRH having some devastating batsmen in their ranks, Virat deserves a chance at some point to announce himself on the biggest platform.

