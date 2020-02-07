IPL 2020: 3 Unpopular decisions Chennai Super Kings could make

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

MS Dhoni has some decisions to make

We are still more than a month away from the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, but the excitement for the tournament is sky high already.

The best part about IPL is when one gets to analyze different squads and figure out its strengths and weaknesses and then, rate their chances in the league accordingly. Here, we are going to talk about last season's runners-up, and three-time IPL Champions, Chennai Super Kings.

In the IPL 2020 auctions, CSK signed just four players, with Piyush Chawla and Sam Curran being the biggest names. Stephen Fleming knew he didn't want anything more than some quality back-ups and CSK, as they always do, succeeded in securing that.

Now, the three-time IPL champions have some decisions to make. Here, we are going to take a look at the three unpopular decisions MS Dhoni could make this year.

#3 Sam Curran being played with Dwayne Bravo

Sam Curran could be a brilliant signing

Sam Curran was signed by CSK in the IPL 2020 auctions and it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Englishman is named in the starting XI from the outset. That's because MS Dhoni has always loved having players who can be three dimensional; adept at batting, bowling and in the field.

For that to happen, Dhoni will have to drop either Shane Watson or Faf du Plessis. Curran and Dwayne Bravo can form a deadly pair if both of them find form.

#2 Shardul Thakur bowling at the death

Shardul Thakur has been brilliant for India lately

Another big decision that the CSK team management can make this season is having Shardul Thakur bowl at the death, instead of Deepak Chahar. This is because Thakur has recently performed really well in the international circuit and bowled brilliantly at the death, meaning MS Dhoni may put his confidence in him.

Advertisement

Dwayne Bravo might have a new partner in IPL 2020 and, although Thakur isn't the biggest name going around in the world, he can certainly do the job.

#1 Piyush Chawla being preferred to Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh might get less game time

Piyush Chawla is another big-money signing that CSK made in the auctions in December. Considering the fact that Stephen Fleming was so desperate to get him, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he will be preferred to Harbhajan Singh in IPL 2020.

Chawla was a surprising addition by the three-time IPL champions, but if one considers the fact that he might bowl regularly on Chennai's turning wicket, Chawla might turn out to be an astute signing.