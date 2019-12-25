IPL 2020: 3 ways RCB could line up next season

Rahul Iyer FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Given the squad overhaul, RCB will be particularly interesting this year

With just under 4 months to go until the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League and the recent conclusion of this year's auction, the squads have been finalised and each team now knows where they stand with respect to their squad composition and can go about building their ideal XIs.

One team which will be particularly interesting to watch is the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Having released 13 players before the start of the auction, everyone was on tenterhooks to see which players they would go hard for and which ones they would simply let slip through. All in all, their business at the auction seems to have proven that they have bought smarter than they have done in recent years and the squad is fairly promising. So, without further ad, let us look at some of the ways RCB could play next season:

1. The starters

Captain Kohli would be the lynchpin in this eleven

First off, we have the line-up that RCB are most likely to play more or less throughout the tournament. Opening the batting are veteran wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who, despite his intermittent struggles, is still fairly dependable, and youngster Devdutt Padikkal, whose domestic form makes him almost impossible to ignore in this side.

The middle-order sees two ever-present faces in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, as well as the potential addition of Aaron Finch, who batted at number 5 during his time with the Gujarat Lions and the Kings XI Punjab. Indian all-rounders Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar will provide the finishing touches and they are ably backed up by new buy Chris Morris.

The bowling attack is likely to be spearheaded by another new recruit, Aussie quick Kane Richardson, who will have the likes of Morris and Umesh Yadav supporting him in the pace department and Yuzvendra Chahal and the aforementioned Sundar when it comes to spinners.

Playing XI: Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

1 / 3 NEXT