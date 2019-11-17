IPL 2020: 3 world-class players that Royal Challengers Bangalore were bold enough to release

Dale Steyn with the ball in hand

The IPL, which started back in 2008 and is still going strong, is highly popular all over the world. And with good reason: the tournament has produced nail-biting, tense matches as well as innovative batting and bowling on a regular basis.

IPL 2020 is drawing closer, and the transfer window came to an end on November 14. All in all, 73 players were released during the window. Royal Challengers Bangalore, with 12 players, seemed especially keen to get rid of surplus players and now build a new squad for the future.

In the process, they have made a few bold moves. On that note, here are three world-class players who were released by RCB ahead of IPL 2020.

#3 Colin de Grandhomme

De Grandhomme playing for KKR

Colin de Grandhomme is a well-known figure on the international stage thanks to his powerful ball-striking and economical bowling. He has enjoyed an excellent Test career, with a batting average of almost 40 and a bowling average of 30. 57.

But unfortunately, the New Zealander has been unable to replicate this success in the IPL. He has quite a mediocre record in the tournament (a batting average of 18 and six wickets in 25 matches).

De Grandhomme started his IPL career at Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. But with the likes of Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Andre Russell, who are all similar batsmen to De Grandhomme, in their ranks, he was perhaps confused about what his role should have been and struggled to score enough runs.

In a bid to breathe new life into his IPL career, De Grandhomme switched his allegiance to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018. Because RCB had an ineffective middle-order at the time, he was expected to lead the charge in that area and become an indispensable player of the team.

But that did not materialise and RCB released him ahead of IPL 2020.

