IPL 2020: 3 youngsters who could win the Emerging Player Award

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is less than two weeks away and everybody is getting excited about it. Many experts have predicted that this might be the most viewed IPL because of the lack of entertainment in people’s lives.

The IPL has always been a tournament which has been successful in attracting audiences around the world, and there is no doubt that this year will be any different.

The biggest advantage the IPL has given Indian cricket is that it has given birth to future superstars for the national team. The IPL has been such a great platform for these youngsters. Every year, we see new talent coming in and impressing everyone watching.

In 2009, Rohit Sharma won the IPL Emerging Player Award, and he is now a superstar in Indian cricket. Over the years, we have seen some great players win the Emerging Player Award. So, who will win this award in 2020?

Let’s look at three youngsters who could win the award in IPL 2020.

3. Tom Banton - KKR

Tom Banton was brilliant in the BBL and the T10.

Tom Banton is a young international sensation at the moment. Kolkata Knight Riders have picked him for his base price of 1 CR in this year’s auction. There was a lot of talk about Banton before the auction, and he is slowly showcasing his skills at the international level.

In the recently concluded T20I series against Pakistan, he smashed a half-century against a quality bowling line-up. In the last BBL and T10 league, Banton was smashing the bowlers to all parts of the park.

Banton's batting style suits the shortest format and he is a perfect replacement for Chris Lynn, who used to open the batting for KKR. If Banton gets a place in the XI consistently, then he has a chance of winning the IPL Emerging Player Award this season.

Advertisement

2. Ravi Bishnoi - KXIP

Ravi Bishnoi is a good addition to the KXIP side.

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers in the ICC U19 World which was held earlier this year. He was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament as he picked up 17 wickets in just 6 games.

In the final, when India was defending a small total, Bishnoi bought them back in the game with four wickets in a spell. He has a brilliant googly which the batsmen have failed to deal with.

KXIP has traded R Ashwin, and as a result, they would love to have a spinner like Bishnoi in the team. The conditions in the UAE might just suit Bishnoi's style of bowling.

Bishnoi can pair up with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and both of them can be successful for KXIP together. If he can replicate his performances from the U-19 World Cup, then he has a chance of winning the IPL Emerging Player Award.

1. Yashwasvi Jaiswal - RR

Yashwasvi Jaiswal was the leading run-scorer in the U-19 World Cup.

When Rajasthan Royals picked Yashwasvi Jaiswal in this year’s auction, the happiness on their faces said something. The RR management seems happy that they have got this youngster and they are backing him this season.

Jaiswal was the leading run-scorer in the U-19 World Cup as he scored 400 runs in just 6 games at an average of 133.33. Jaiswal has the potential to dominate at this level and RR might just be the perfect team for him.

If Jaiswal gets to open with Jos Buttler, then they can form a formidable pair at the top. Jaiswal in a recent interview said that he is ready to bat anywhere and he will be looking to do well with the chances he gets.

Jaiswal is a youngster with a lot of hunger for runs and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if he wins the Emerging Player Award in IPL 2020.