IPL 2020: 4 players who have played just one game for RCB

  • Let us take a look at the players who have played just one game for the franchise.
  • The Bangalore-based team has been represented by a talented pool of players (both international and Indian).
BrokenCricket
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
Modified 23 Mar 2020, 16:23 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Even though Royal Challengers Bangalore have been trophyless for twelve seasons, they are still amongst the most popular teams in the IPL. They have been represented by a talented pool of players (both international and Indian), who have all been instrumental in its success.

But there have been a few unlucky ones who, although they were a part of the squad, couldn’t get more than a solitary chance to shine. Let us take a look at four players who have played just one game for the Bangalore-based franchise.


#1 Abhinav Mukund:

Abhinav Mukund
Abhinav Mukund

Abhinav Mukund has had good performances on the domestic circuit. Representing Tamil Nadu in various formats, he has proved his mettle as an opener. Predominantly a Test player, he has all the traits of playing the shortest format as well.

In the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, he represented his home franchise Chennai Super Kings in just two games but failed to perform in both, with him even getting a golden duck in his first-ever IPL game against Rajasthan Royals.

After the dismal performance, he had to wait until 2013 to play another IPL game. He went on to play his only match for his new franchise (RCB) against RR wherein he managed 19 runs at a strike rate of 90.47. Unfortunately for him, he never played in the cash-rich league thereafter.


#2 Abdur Razzak:

Abdur Razzak
Abdur Razzak

Abdur Razzak had featured heavily in the Bangladesh limited-overs side in the last decade, with him having success in both (ODIs and T20) formats. This led to Razzak taking part in T20 leagues around the world and he became the only Bangladeshi to take part in the first season of IPL in 2008.

However, with the franchise having several options in the spin department, he hardly got a chance to play. The only match he played was against Rajasthan Royals wherein he bowled two overs and went for 29 runs without picking up a single wicket. Sadly, that was the only IPL game he ever played in his career.  

#3 Sridharan Sriram

Sridharan Sriram
Sridharan Sriram

Sridharan Sriram's fine performances while playing for Tamil Nadu on the domestic circuit helped him get a national team call-up. After a short international career, Sriram decided to play in the T20 leagues around the world.

He had to wait until the 2010 auction, which was when he bought by RCB (who managed to make their way into the playoffs that year). But Sridharan got to play only one game that season.

With the ball, he had a less-than-ordinary outing, giving away 24 runs in his two overs. With the willow, he scored 27 off 29 at the top of the order which helped RCB win by seven wickets. He went on to play for Delhi Daredevils the following season.  


#4 Karn Sharma:

Karn Sharma
Karn Sharma

Wrist spinners have always proven to be effective in the T20s in spite of going for runs. Karn Sharma has been one such talented leg-spinner, who has been known for his variations and control.

This has made him a highly successful bowler in the shortest format, with him getting recognition in the IPL as well.

He was part of RCB in 2009 but went on to play just one game. The only opportunity that he got was against Deccan Chargers where he didn’t bowl a single over and added just one run with the bat. He then went on to play for SRH in 2013.

Published 23 Mar 2020, 16:23 IST
IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore Abhinav Mukund Karn Sharma
