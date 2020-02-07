IPL 2020: 4 ruled out players from last season who can make a big impact this year

Injuries are part and parcel of any sport. And as far as the gentleman's game is concerned, the calendar is hectic for almost all players given the number of matches they play each and every year.

The Indian Premier League is one of the most important tournaments in the calendar year, with players of almost all cricketing nations aiming to earn contracts with one of the eight participating franchises. The players make sure that they are in good shape before a new season of IPL kicks off, so that they are able to give their best for their respective teams.

Unfortunately, several top players have pulled out of the league in its 12-year history due to the injuries sustained either before or during the tournament, much to the disappointment of the franchises and fans. Last season was no different as several players withdrew from the tournament due to injuries.

On that note, let us look at four ruled out players from last season who can be make a big impact for their teams this time.

4) Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn

Despite finding no buyers at the 2019 auction with a base price of INR 1.5 crore, Dale Steyn returned to the IPL last season as a replacement for the injured Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile at his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 'Speed gun' produced an immediate impact in his first game, against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, with two big dismissals (Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill).

The South African pacer maintained the momentum in the next fixture against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, finishing with figures of 2/29 in four overs which included the crucial wickets of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina. Unfortunately, he didn't turn out for RCB after that game, getting ruled out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

The 36-year-old, who was the highest wicket-taker for Cape Town Blitz (third overall) during 2019-20 Mzansi Super League with 15 scalps to his name, was once again bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore at his base price of INR 2 crore during the 2020 IPL auction.

The immensely experienced Steyn will be hoping to replicate his magic with Virat Kohli's men at IPL 2020.

