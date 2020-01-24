IPL 2020: 4 uncapped all-rounders to watch out for

Parag provides an extra leg-spin option to RR

In the Indian Premier League, it is important for the franchises to search for the right balance in the team, keeping in mind the cash at disposal. After bagging the international stars in the team, they often rely on domestic all-rounders to act as a filler and help them form the best playing XI.

Multi-dimensional players in the past like Rajat Bhatia, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, and many more have done well for their respective teams to provide depth in both, the batting and bowling.

Let us have a look at the 4 uncapped all-rounders who should be checked out in IPL 2020.

#4 Riyan Parag

There is an old trend with Rajasthan Royals to identify young prodigies, rope them in, develop and turn them into match winners. Riyan Parag is a similar cricketer who has shown the impression of becoming a mainstay for the Jaipur-based franchise. In the past, players like Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, James Faulkner, and Jofra Archer, who were once less-known cricketers, turned out to be game-changers after spending time with RR.

The 18-year-old all-rounder was grabbed by RR for INR 20 lakhs, which was his base price, at the IPL 2019 auction. Though Riyan Parag played only 7 matches last season, he showed glimpses of his capabilities on a few occasions. He scored a gritty half-century while batting in the lower middle-order against Delhi Capitals and came out as a handy leg-spinner.

The Assam-born cricketer is a batting all-rounder who bowls wrist spin and is ideal to have at number 6 or 7. In addition to Ben Stokes' seam bowling, Parag can provide RR with an extra spin-bowling option to contain the batsmen in the middle-overs, which might be handy with the large boundaries of Sawai Maan Singh stadium.

